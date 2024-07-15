Luke Borchelt Releases New Single 'Itchin''

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging cross genre singer-songwriter Luke Borchelt releases his highly anticipated new single, "Itchin'," out everywhere today. Written by Borchelt and Warren Russell, with Russell also producing the track, "Itchin'" marks a new beginning in Borchelt career as a solo artist.

LISTEN to "Itchin'" HERE.

"Itchin' is trying to make sense of what I was feeling before I left New York a year ago. I didn't know much, just that my heart wanted to move home and give music one final shot," says Luke. "I'm a Maryland boy, that's all I'll ever be. If anyone needs me, they can find me out here on the Chesapeake."

After 7 years of performing in another project, Borchelt taught himself to play guitar and began releasing music under his own name. This shift marked a new chapter in his musical journey, allowing him to write more personal and impactful songs. His dedication and talent soon led to significant milestones, including opening for Shaboozey on his latest tour.

Growing up in a musically diverse environment, Luke draws inspiration from a range of artists and genres, including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Frank Ocean, Ye, Atmosphere, and Tyler Childers. His music is a testament to his roots in Maryland and reflects a blend of influences from country, and DMV hip-hop, resulting in his unique sound.

At the end of September, Luke will be joining Medium Build on his upcoming tour dates. You can purchase tickets on the select dates Luke will be performing here.

Luke describes his music as a journal, a way to process and compartmentalize life events. With a focus on storytelling, his songs often explore themes of relationships and personal experiences, particularly those rooted in his Maryland upbringing. His songwriting process typically begins with a compelling image and follows the principles of "show, don't tell" and "good writing costs you something."

For more information on Luke Borchelt, visit Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

