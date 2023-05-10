Lukas Nelson & POTR Share New Song 'Alcohallelujah'

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Lukas Nelson's new song, "Alcohallelujah," is debuting today.

"Alcohallelujah" is the second song unveiled from Nelson's highly anticipated new album, Sticks and Stones, which will be released July 14 via 6ACE Records/Thirty Tigers (pre-save/pre-order here).

Ahead of the release, lead single, "More Than Friends," featuring CMA and ACM Award-winning artist, Lainey Wilson, recently debuted and is currently top 5 at Americana Radio and top 25 at Texas Radio. Of the song, Rolling Stone declares, "It's a bright, rollicking country-rock anthem," while The Boot praises, "Backed by richly layered, slow-rolling instrumentation, the instantly infectious and lively collaboration spotlights the strength of both artists' impeccable vocals."

The release adds to a celebratory few weeks for Nelson, who recently wrapped up his spring headline tour with numerous sold-out shows and performed at The Hollywood Bowl as part of "Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday" last month.

Of his performance, The Los Angeles Times praised, "searching, soulful, downright celestial - maybe the best performance of the weekend," while Rolling Stone declared, "Lukas Nelson stood in the center, guitar in hand, for one of the night's best and most intimate moments, a stirring solo performance of 'Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.'"

Nelson and the band will continue to tour through this year in celebration of the new album, including a nine-show run across the UK and Ireland in June, as well as an extensive headline tour this summer into the fall-additional details to be announced soon. The forthcoming run will include select dates with Tedeschi Trucks Band in September. See below for current itinerary.

Sticks and Stones was written solely by Nelson with the hope of bringing people together at the forefront of his mind, bringing upbeat energy and a sense of fun. Across the album's twelve spirited tracks, Nelson explores the universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing and humor. Self-produced by Nelson and his longtime band, POTR, Sticks and Stones captures the band's musical power and fits perfectly alongside the canon of the electric live performances they're known for.

Reflecting on the record, Nelson shares, "This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy and excitement. We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band's talent and performance. You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist."

Since his debut over a decade ago, Texas and Hawaii-based Nelson has played countless sold-out shows and festivals and released seven studio albums to date including the latest, 2021's A Few Stars Apart.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the record spent seven weeks at #1 on the Americana Albums chart and received widespread acclaim with Rolling Stone declaring, "His best album yet...Nelson's most compact, streamlined, and focused album," while The Tennessean asserted, "a collection of lyrically stirring, musically multifarious and ultimately hopeful roots rock storytelling."

Additionally, Nelson co-produced the music for 2018's lauded A Star Is Born film in addition to appearing in the film and went on to win a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music and a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

LUKAS NELSON & POTR CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

June 13-Oxford, UK-O2 Academy Oxford

June 14 -Wolverhampton, UK-Wolverhampton Civic Hall

June 15-London, UK-O2 Form Kentish Town

June 16-18-Royal Turnbridge Wells, UK-Black Deer Festival

June 17-Bristol, UK-SWX

June 19-Manchester City Centre, UK-O2 Academy 2

June 20-Glasgow, UK-City Halls & Old Fruitmarket

June 22-Belfast, UK-Ulster Hal

June 23-Dublin, Ireland-Academy

September 27-Boston, MA-TD Garden*

September 28-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden*

*supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band

