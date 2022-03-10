Lucky Daye Releases New Album 'Candydrip'

Today, New Orleans-native, R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye releases his highly-anticipated new album Candydrip via Keep Cool/RCA Records.

Produced by longtime collaborator D'Mile, Candydrip explores Daye's redefinition of modern R&B through a futuristic, Sci-Fi world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. The 17-track body of work is the taste of a new era for Lucky, one that celebrates his rise to stardom, while still bringing listeners on a ride they've never experienced before. Also, along for the journey are collaborators and friends - rapper Smino, modern Chicago-drill zeitgeist Lil Durk, and synth-soul group Chiiild.

Candydrip continues the sensory experience that Lucky first introduced with Painted, only this time, it's taste over sight. "Candydrip focuses mostly on flavors," he explains, "and the idea of flavors versus Painted, which was about colors. These are a bunch of different flavors of songs, giving you ear candy in different ways."

Daye's most recent single "NWA" ft. Lil Durk received praise from NPR, The FADER, BET, and HotNewHipHop who hailed the track as having "addictive and earworm-esque melodies to ensure this song will be stuck in your head long after you stop listening." The album also features previous singles "Candy Drip" and "Over," both of which were also met with critical acclaim upon release. Daye delivered an electrifying performance of "Over" on the BET Soul Train Awards last fall where he was also nominated for Best Male R&B Artist. Daye also recently performed "Over" as a surprise guest with Musiq Soulchild during his Verzuz with Anthony Hamilton.

Lucky Daye is set to embark on a tour through North America this spring, kicking off March 18th in Portland, OR, which will hit major cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago before culminating on April 25th at New York City's Terminal 5. See the full list of dates below, more information can be found here.

Daye is currently nominated for two 2022 GRAMMYs in the Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Progressive R&B Album categories for his EP Table For Two released last Valentine's Day (Feb 2021). The project features some of the industry's most accomplished female artists, including a collaboration with recent-breakout star Yebba entitled "How Much Can A Heart Take." The two delivered an emotionally-charged performance of the single on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In addition to his accolades for Table For Two, Lucky Daye also contributed a stellar rendition of Marvin Gaye's "Mercy Mercy Me" as part of Spotify's popular series Spotify Singles; collaborated with the legendary Earth, Wind, and Fire for "You Want My Love"; and performed at last year's Day N Vegas Festival.

Tour Dates

March 18 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

March 19 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

March 20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

March 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

March 24 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

March 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

March 29 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

March 30 - Austin, TX @ Emos

March 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

April 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theatre

April 4 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

April 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 6 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

April 8 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 9 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

April 10 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

April 12 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

April 13 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 15 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

April 16 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

April 17- Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

April 19 - Boston, MA @ Royale

April 21 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

April 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

April 25 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5