Lucky Daye Collaborates With Mark Ronson on New Track 'Too Much'

Today, R&B powerhouse Lucky Daye announces his collaboration with Mark Ronson on his new track "Too Much" in partnership with Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer Audemars Piguet.

This track comes fresh of the heels of Daye receiving a 2022 Grammy-Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his EP Table for Two. "Too Much" is the culmination of the two artists' collaboration and is documented in the brand's miniseries Syncing Sounds - the final episode can now be viewed on YouTube and on Audemars Piguet's website and social channels.

Falling under the scope of Audemars Piguet's music program that debuted in 2019, the three-episode series Syncing Sounds brings the audience to the heart of Mark Ronson's collaborative process as he works with Lucky Daye on the composition and creation of "Too Much" in his New York City recording studio. This miniseries is the first project of the brand's long-standing partnership with the 7-time Grammy-Award winning artist and producer - a collaborative venture that promises many more surprises to come.

The two artists performed "Too Much" live for the first time yesterday, May 12 in front of Audemars Piguet's clients and friends of the brand during an exclusive event hosted at the newly opened AP House in New York City.

On the track, Mark Ronson says "The song is definitely disco, but also sort of sexy and elegant and soulful. It's all the things that I am aspiring to every time I want to create something that's going to make people move, but that if you're sitting listening at home, you can still get into the song and the performance. Lucky's vocal and melody does all the work there. It's just a sexy, sexy disco record."

Lucky Daye adds "In terms of the lyrics, I would say the theme is pretty much a party record, where you see someone who can't really come out of their shell and you want to convince them to just have a good time. These days, it's not that often where you can just go outside and have the time of your life."

François-Henry Bennahmias, CEO of Audemars Piguet shares "This sound really takes me back to my childhood with its touch of disco, it makes you move! It is incredibly inspiring to be part of such a creative encounter between these two amazing talents."

Daye's sophomore album Candydrip debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart and #10 on the Billboard Current R&B Albums Chart and explores Daye's redefinition of modern R&B through a futuristic, Sci-Fi world, shaped by the inspiration of Afrofuturism. Daye is recently finished up his expansive sold-out North American Candydrip tour that spanned 25+ cities.

In addition to all of his success with Candydrip, Daye also performed his single "Over" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and an episode of Verzuz as a guest of Musiq Soulchild, and was featured on Syd's recent track "CYBAH." Most recently, Lucky Daye was featured on Ella Mai's new track "A Mess" and graced the covers of Numéro Netherlands and PREME.

Listen to the new single here: