Luck Productions Announces Luck Showboat Presented by Southwest Airlines at AMERICANAFEST 2019

Luck Productions is pleased to announce Luck Showboat, a special AMERICANAFEST collaboration in which the magic of Luck, TX, will be brought to Nashville's Cumberland River on September 12th via the iconic General Jackson Showboat. Slated to perform are old-time golden boysOld Crow Medicine Show and Southwest Airlines Artist On The Rise winnerKatie Pruitt, with more headlining artists to be announced in the coming weeks. "We've been working on this idea for a couple of years now," says Luck's Executive Producer, Matt Bizer. "We are extremely excited to be bringing the Luck experience to Nashville and could not think of a more fun way to do that then on the General Jackson Showboat." Fans who've experienced Luck's flagship event, Luck Reunion at Willie Nelson's ranch in Texas, can expect the same curated musical experience found there, and new fans who've never been "in Luck" will get a taste of the quintessential hospitality Luck Productions is known for-an event that Fast Company called the "Anti-Coachella" that is "all about the music and almost impossible to get into." Speaking of getting in, tickets go on sale Friday, August 23rd, at 12 pm central and can be purchased at http://luckreunion.com/showboat.

Luck Showboat will begin boarding at Nashville's 1st Ave South and Broadway Riverfront Dock at 6 pm with music beginning at 6:30 before a 2-hour cruise up the Cumberland. Katie Pruitt, who earlier this year was selected as a Southwest Artist On The Rise and earned an opening slot on the World Headquarters Stage at Luck Reunion will help kick off the evening before the boat sets sail at golden hour."It's an honor to be included in the Luck family," says Pruitt. "So many artists I admire are part of this rad collective of people!" In addition to soaking up world-class music while taking in the sites of Nashville, Luck Showboat attendees can sip craft cocktails from Tito's Handmade Vodka and beer from Lagunitas Brewing-rehydrating with The Mountain Valley Spring Water and refueling with samples of Willie's Remedy offerings. The Luck Showboat will re-dock at approximately 9 pm.

Stay tuned for more announcements regarding Luck at AMERICANAFEST, and keep an eye on Southwest.fm, the Southwest Airlines music website, for a chance to win two Luck Showboat tickets, including airfare.

Details on a pre-board VIP dinner, presented by The Mountain Valley Spring Water, will be announced in coming weeks.

Luck Productions is grateful for partners Southwest Airlines, AMERICANAFEST, The Mountain Valley Spring Water, Tito's Handmade Vodka, ASCAP, Willie's Remedy, Bumble, and Lagunitas Brewing Company.





Related Articles View More Music Stories