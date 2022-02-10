Lucius Releases New Single 'White Lies'

Acclaimed indie pop band Lucius' new song, "White Lies," is out today. Reflecting on the song, Jess Wolfe shares, "'White Lies' was the first song we wrote after I got divorced.

It's the laying in bed at night, cycling through the last 10 years of your life, wondering what was, what could be and why it wasn't. It's the moment right after you rip the band-aid off and are frantically pedaling backwards, trying to hold on to what's left, if anything at all. 'I just want to lie with you,' the double meaning and double-edged sword; if only one last moment together could save you from a broken heart."

"White Lies" is the second song unveiled from Lucius' anticipated new album, Second Nature, which will be released April 8 on Mom + Pop Music (U.S. and Mexico), Dine Alone (Canada), Second Nature Records/Secretly Distribution(RoW) [pre-order].

Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, Second Nature is a portrait of singer and songwriters Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe's shared reflection, chronicling each other's seismic life shifts-motherhood, divorce, unplanned career pauses-and setting it to music. Ahead of the release, new single, "Next To Normal," recently debuted, of which Paste praises, "hyper-catchy choruses...with a timeless dance groove that does anything but overstay its welcome."

In celebration of the album, the band will embark on a North American headline tour this spring followed by a series of European shows in September. Upcoming stops include New York's Beacon Theatre, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and London's Shepherd's Bush Empire among many others.

In addition to the headline shows, the band will join Carlile on several marquee concerts this summer including Washington's Gorge Amphitheatre, L.A.'s The Greek Theatre and Colorado's Red Rock Amphitheatre. See below for complete tour details.

"It is a record that begs you not to sit in the difficult moments, but to dance through them," Wolfe says. "It touches upon all these stages of grief-and some of that is breakthrough, by the way. Being able to have the full spectrum of the experience that we have had, or that I've had in my divorce, or that we had in lockdown, having our careers come to a halt, so to speak. I think you can really hear and feel the spectrum of emotion and hopefully find the joy in the darkness. It does exist. That's why we made Second Nature and why we wanted it to sound the way it did: our focus was on dancing our way through the darkness."

Of working on the project Carlile shares, "Lucius has been one of my favorite bands since their first studio album. I kept running into them at festivals and finding myself mystified by their power. This album feels like home to me and anyone growing up surrounded by 80s and 90s pop, but somehow Second Nature is the beginning of a new era-not just for Lucius, but for all of us. We need to get back up on our feet and that's what this album is insisting we do. This is my first co-production with my dear pal Dave Cobb and I don't know if I've ever been prouder even to witness something let alone get my hands on it. It was an absolute blast."

Recorded primarily at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the 10-song album was written by Laessig and Wolfe and features their longtime band members Peter Lalish, Dan Molad alongside Solomon Dorsey with additional contributions from Drew Erickson, Rob Moose and Gabriel Cabezas with mixing by Rob Kinelski and Molad as well as Carlile and Sheryl Crow on backing vocals.

Listen to the new single here: