Love Keyyz Releases New Album 'I Could Be Dreaming'

Fresh off the release of her single and music video, "Life Worth Living," Love Keyyz drops her highly anticipated sophomore album, "I Could Be Dreaming." The powerful love song, "Life Worth Living," appears on her new album. "I Could Be Dreaming" takes you on an 11-track journey into the stages of love gone bad, starting with the cinematic "Never Thought" and ending with the Neo-Soul "P.A.N."

Love Keyyz makes use of her emotive, intricate harmonies and unreal vocal range to illustrate a beautiful love story that ends up being more of a tragedy. "I Could Be Dreaming" is a musical memoir based on Love Keyyz's recent relationship. The contrast between the records make "I Could Be Dreaming" feel like a double album. "It's sort of a Side A/Side B project. Heaven and hell, so to speak," Love Keyyz states. "I Could Be Dreaming" begins with songs about what real love feels like - that true, strong, seemingly unbreakable love. But, then [the album] descends into the pain that derived from the relationship, and later ends with her healing process and growth. Love Keyyz states: "Love comes with a risk. We don't always get our fairytale, and that's okay. But, love is so amazing. Love is why life is worth living."

"I Could Be Dreaming" was written entirely by Love Keyyz, which allowed her to be transparent, and keep the album authentic and heartfelt. Not only did she write the album, but she had a hand in the production of the album as well. She based her writing ideas around chord progressions that she composed on the piano. Love Keyyz enlisted her favorite and über-talented pianists Antoine Franklin and Jordan Jackson to add musical elements to the jams. Wasay Waqar produced two tracks, and mixed/mastered the entire album.

"I Could Be Dreaming" is an album void of skips, each song is masterful. The album has something for everyone. "I Could Be Dreaming" delivers upbeat 90s nostalgia, Pop vibes, catchy hooks, and so much more. It is a diverse R&B/Soul album that is full of sounds that showcase Love Keyyz's musicianship and versatility. "I Could Be Dreaming" will have listeners in reverie while playing the album on repeat. "I Could Be Dreaming" will no doubt make you a fan and love, Love Keyyz.

Stream here: https://open.spotify.com/album/7nD5BZyUIo1iRdZMMThoUz

Follow here: https://www.instagram.com/lovekeyyz