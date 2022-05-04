Los Angeles Based VELVET STARLINGS Return with Music Video for 'There's Nobody There'

Following the release of the perpetual motion video for "Can't Control" with its Billy Elliot-inspired narrative, LA-based VELVET STARLINGS return with their latest video "There's Nobody There," a psychedelic ruby-hued pastiche of performance, static visuals and over-saturated images.

Taken from the band's 2021 critically-acclaimed debut Technicolour Shakedown which was released on vinyl this past February, "There's Nobody There" grasps at a darker psychedelic groove and track, anchored by Harrison-esque or Byrds-styled twelve string guitar riffs. Chronicling the isolation and loss of connection caused by the pandemic, the eerie ghostly vocal echo effects create an atmosphere that washes in the desperate feeling of emptiness of isolation.



"We shot the video for 'There's Nobody There' at the height of the Covid-19 restrictions," explains songwriter, recording wizard, singer, guitarist, keyboardist Christian Gisborne. "Half the scenes are videos of me and my guitar shot with my iPhone and a tripod at an abandoned park, under the freeway and in some empty bushes."



Taking advantage of not only the cover of night but also the desolate environs that the quarantine afforded, they were able to capture the feeling of isolation perfectly. "We shot at 2am when there was quite literally 'nobody there'," he continues. "I think this song and video really captures the feeling of what it really was like during that era where we really didn't know what was going on or where things would be in the coming months. The rest of the album has a very positive and outgoing sentiment however this track is rooted in the very real doom and gloom that was on our minds in late 2020."

Originally released August 27, 2021, the youthful '60s-infused garage rock 'n' roll band is gearing up for a busy 2022 with a slate of live shows and festival dates, including Redondo Beach, CA's BeachLife Festival on May 13th where they share the stage with Weezer, 311, Black Pumas and Cold War Kids and McGill, NV's Schellraiser Festival on June 5th alongside Broncho and Old 97's before heading over to the UK for a round of dates later that month.



Hailing from Los Angeles and the beach cities of Southern California, Velvet Starlings has released a handful of EPs, singles and its debut album Technicolour Shakedown all before the band members could legally drink. Founded by Christian Gisborne (who incidentally tracked, engineered, mixed and produced their debut album), Velvet Starlings rose to national prominence when they won the "Emerging Stage" competition at Milwaukee's Summerfest 2019. In 2021, the band returned to Summerfest, but this time on the main stage alongside with Black Pumas, The Struts, Pixies and Cold War Kids.

Technicolour Shakedown is the follow -up to 2019's EP Love Everything, Love Everyone. Gisborne (who turned 19 in May) released his debut self-titled EP Velvet Starlings when he was 15. Both EP's charted in the top 5 at Specialty Radio and hit #1 on KROQ's "Locals Only." Gisborne also caught the attention of, among others, BBC Radio, Shepard Fairey, and The Kinks' Dave Davies who all count themselves as fans of Velvet Starlings.



Speaking about the album which hearkens neo-'60s garage - best described as beach-fuzz-psych with a big cheeky nod to the UK Invasion, Gisborne says "in the doom and gloom of Covid I found myself reminiscing all the time about the days when we would wait in line for hours to see our favorite bands. The songs on the first album reflect everything I felt I was missing out on."



Velvet Starlings are Christian Gisborne (vocals, guitars, keys), Foster Poling (drums) and Hudson Poling (bass). Technicolour Shakedown is now available on vinyl via Kitten Robot Records / Sound x 3 Records.

TECHNICOLOUR SHAKEDOWN

1. She Said (She Said)

2. Checkmate

3. Back Of The Train

4. Can't Control

5. There's Nobody There

6. No Regrets

7. Colours On The Canvas

8. Young Ideas

9. Technicolour Shakedown

10. Turn It On

https://www.velvetstarlings.com/

Photo Credits: Megan Blanchard