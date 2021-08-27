Loren Allred Releases New Single 'Perfect'

Loren Allred has released her latest single, entitled "Perfect". The emotive song is about self-acceptance and loving yourself entirely, despite your imperfections. Featuring heart-wrenching lyricism and layered vocals that grip with intensity and passion, the pop anthem speaks of strength, grace, and empowerment.

Allred confides, "The song was inspired by my experiences trying to please everyone, and realizing that in the process of trying to achieve the moving target of perfection, that I'd lost myself. Reaching the place of knowing that you should only compare yourself to who you were yesterday is so liberating. I'm happy to be imperfectly 'Perfect'!"

Loren Allred is multi-platinum selling recording artist, singer and songwriter. She is best known for her jaw-dropping vocal performance of "Never Enough" on the Oscar nominated and Grammy award winning "The Greatest Showman" soundtrack and film. In the film, Loren provides the singing voice for actress Rebecca Ferguson's portrayal of the famed "Swedish Nightingale" Jenny Lind. The song debuted at #88 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was ranked #3 by Entertainment Weekly as one of the "Best Songs from Movies of the 2010s".

In early 2019, Loren joined Michael Bublé's 'love' album for a duet of "Help Me Make it Through the Night." She also performed with chart-topping songwriter and producer David Foster for his "An Intimate Evening" PBS Concert Special and album.

In 2020, Loren released her debut singles "This Summer" and "You Girl" and will release her first full EP "Late Bloomer" on September, 24th, 2021. For the remainder of 2021, Loren will be taking the stage with opera legend Andrea Bocelli for select dates on his American Tour.

Listen to the single below.