Long Center & ACL Radio Announce Artist Lineup For THE DROP-IN Free Summer Concert Series

The Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with ACL Radio, today announces the artists performing for The Drop-In, a free concert series taking place on the Long Center's H-E-B Terrace all summer long.

The lineup will feature Bob Schneider, Gina Chavez, Jonathan Terrell, Kalu & the Electric Joint Unplugged, Ley Line, Los Coast, The Los Sundowns, Mélat, Nakia, Nobody's Girl, The Peterson Brothers, Riders Against the Storm, Ruby Jane, Tomar and the FCs, Walker Lukens and Wild Child Duo.

Inspired by Austin's long-standing tradition of free outdoor live music from iconic series such as Blues on the Green and The Wine Down, The Drop-In driven by Subaru will both honor and refresh that tradition by showcasing a diverse lineup of Austin's favorite and emerging artists in the heart of downtown.

This socially distanced 16-show series will run every Thursday night from May 27 - Sept. 9, 2021 with select dates programmed in partnership with local nonprofit, Black Fret whose mission is to enable the creation and performance of new music.

Tickets for The Drop-In are FREE and can be reserved for the first show beginning May 21 for Long Center members, and May 24 for the general public at TheLongCenter.org. Tickets are limited so fans are encouraged to become a Long Center member in order to reserve their spot before the general public. Stay tuned to Long Center & ACL Radio socials every Friday to learn which artist is performing that week.

Doors for each show will open at 6:30 p.m. with music kicking off at 8 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as event access is first come, first served. The summer concert series will feature local food trucks and a full bar along with socially-distanced seating to accommodate groups of up to six people.

For more information on The Drop-In, including FAQs and health and safety protocols, please visit TheLongCenter.org.