LonelyTwin Releases Debut Album 'This End Had No Beginning'

After a run of captivatingly heartfelt singles, today (July 7), Stockholm-based singer, songwriter and producer LonelyTwin (Madelene Eliasson) releases her highly anticipated debut album This End Had No Beginning via Ultra Records (Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Kaskade, SOFI TUKKER).

Full of themes of love and heartbreak, the album reflects the aftermath of strained relationships and the emotions that follow, lyrics full of words left unsaid. These ideas are best reflected on the video "More Than On My Mind," released today alongside the album.

A lo-fi pop jam, the song has Eliasson romanticizing getting back with their partner after a break up, with a dreamlike video to match. She explains, "It's about being stuck in a loop of thinking that things might be better next time. I think most people end up there after a breakup and it can take a really long time to get out of that headspace. I wrote this song about romanticizing getting back together, even though you might know deep down that it's never gonna happen."

While the name LonelyTwin evokes longing (Madelene herself being a Gemini), This End Had No Beginning arrives fully formed: a genre-blurring combination of inventive trip-hop, smart indie pop, and evocative electronic folk that subtly slides between blue mood and hard-earned joy.

Nostalgia-inspiring and daydream-inducing, the project came together over the course of three years and features a collection of songs that are reflective of the events that Eliasson went through during that time. "These songs are so close to my heart and I love the album and how it turned out. I'm so ready to let it go so it's not just mine anymore."

Eliasson's songs are spectral yet heavy with emotion, and her lyrics aim for an honesty that's elusive in real life-like confessions whispered in the dark to the twin sister you never had-and demonstrated on previously released singles "Thinking Of A Place," "You!," "I Will Be Better Than You At Letting Go," "Pretty," "Hurts Like It Hit Me," and "If I Know Myself."

Though LonelyTwin is new, it builds on Eliasson's past lives in music: working with others like LÉON, BROODS, Anna Of The North, Winona Oak, and and teaming up with Jonathan Olofsson as Jo&Me, whose cover of Drake's "Too Good" racked up blogosphere love in 2017.

LonelyTwin's additional releases include her nostalgic breakup bop "My Heart" and a remix of MGMT's iconic track "Electric Feel," which further hints not just at her vast array of influences, but the general vibe she's going for: sensual, end-of-the-night party jams built from rich guitar loops and yearning, feather-light vocals. She doesn't rule out collaboration for the far more personal LonelyTwin, but every song begins and ends with Eliasson, alone, in the studio.

That approach harkens back to her youth in the wooded Swedish suburbs. As the youngest child, she was given space to get lost in her own world. "I like staying in that one moment of creativity for as long as I can," she says. "There's usually something magic in that moment."

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here: