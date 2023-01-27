Lola Young Releases 'Annabel's House' Ahead of Her New Project

BRIT-nominated South London singer/songwriter Lola Young released her newest single, "Annabel's House" and announced her newest project, My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely, today via Capitol Records. Pre-save MY MIND WANDERS... HERE.

"Annabel's House" is an alternative-pop song that tells an emotional story of an unrequited love surrounding the complexity of a love triangle. As Lola heads into her next chapter, the new single showcases her vulnerability and relatability as she explores a new sound for herself.

Following "Annabel's House" release is My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely, on May 26th. Fully stepping out of her comfort zone with this project, Lola tests her writing ability to confront new topics, while mining new depths of her creativity. With topics such as love bombing, gaslighting, body image, depression, and more, this newest project will serve as a relatable listen for any young person growing up today.

Listen to the new single here: