Lola Brooke Unveils 'Don't Play With It' Remix Featuring Latto & Yung Miami

The new face of New York, Lola Brooke arrives with a must-hear official remix to her breakout single "Don't Play With It" featuring Yung Miami and Latto.

The latest music release from the Brooklyn-born rising rap phenom adds a glaring flare to the astronomically-rising native single featuring Billy B. The 'Don't Play With It' movement increases considerably with today's fresh new offering coinciding with an official music video available to experience via Lola Brooke's YouTube channel.

Lola taps Yung Miami and Latto for a new rendition of the lethal hit as each of the all-star artists creates an irresistible, synergetic energy that brings the essence of the New York-flavored track to new horizons. The Dizzy Banko-produced track has remained to be the soundtrack to the masses within the past year and has justly placed Lola Brooke in the conversation as one of the best new artists to watch on a global scale.

​​"Don't Play With It," has received an array of international acclaim since its release, including 77M+ worldwide streams to date, over 27M+ views for the official music video along with placements on flagship Hip Hop playlists like Spotify's "RapCaviar," Apple Music's "Rap Life," and Amazon Music's "Rap Rotation."

On the global front, just as Lola concludes her first tour tonight in London, England with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, "D.P.W.I.'' continues to receive stellar radio support from Europe including plays from UK BBC 1Xtra/Radio 1/Capital XTRA/Kiss Fresh/Ple Radio + Belgium Fun Radio, France Mouv Mix/Rinse France, Germany TIDE Radio, Ireland FM 104, Norway NRK P3 and more. Big Gator's worldwide takeover has only just begun.

Earlier this month, Lola unleashed her highly praised song "So Disrespectful" along with an official music video touted by Okay Player as one of the 'best videos to drop last week.' Hypebeast highlighted the track stating, "The rising star has done it again" furthermore sharing, "there's a special magic that rests in New York City when it comes to procuring talented rappers. Lola Brooke is one of the newest stars on the scene, and with her caliber of recent hits, she's here to stay."

Vibe Magazine added "So Disrespectful carries similar gritty energy as "Don't Play With It" and could strike fear even into the most macho men... it's hard to determine whether her rap voice, flow, or diction stand out the most. Either way, the Brooklyn rapper turned in another impressive performance."

The track was highlighted by XXL as 'the best in Hip Hop for the week,' coined by Billboard as one of ten 'must-hear new tracks of the week'via the publication's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week column, and praised on Rolling Stone 'all the songs you need to know this week' column.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: ShutterSpeed