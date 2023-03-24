Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lola Brooke Unveils 'Don't Play With It' Remix Featuring Latto & Yung Miami

Lola Brooke Unveils 'Don't Play With It' Remix Featuring Latto & Yung Miami

Lola taps Yung Miami and Latto for a new rendition of the lethal hit as each of the all-star artists creates an irresistible, synergetic energy.

Mar. 24, 2023  

The new face of New York, Lola Brooke arrives with a must-hear official remix to her breakout single "Don't Play With It" featuring Yung Miami and Latto.

The latest music release from the Brooklyn-born rising rap phenom adds a glaring flare to the astronomically-rising native single featuring Billy B. The 'Don't Play With It' movement increases considerably with today's fresh new offering coinciding with an official music video available to experience via Lola Brooke's YouTube channel.

Lola taps Yung Miami and Latto for a new rendition of the lethal hit as each of the all-star artists creates an irresistible, synergetic energy that brings the essence of the New York-flavored track to new horizons. The Dizzy Banko-produced track has remained to be the soundtrack to the masses within the past year and has justly placed Lola Brooke in the conversation as one of the best new artists to watch on a global scale.

​​"Don't Play With It," has received an array of international acclaim since its release, including 77M+ worldwide streams to date, over 27M+ views for the official music video along with placements on flagship Hip Hop playlists like Spotify's "RapCaviar," Apple Music's "Rap Life," and Amazon Music's "Rap Rotation."

On the global front, just as Lola concludes her first tour tonight in London, England with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, "D.P.W.I.'' continues to receive stellar radio support from Europe including plays from UK BBC 1Xtra/Radio 1/Capital XTRA/Kiss Fresh/Ple Radio + Belgium Fun Radio, France Mouv Mix/Rinse France, Germany TIDE Radio, Ireland FM 104, Norway NRK P3 and more. Big Gator's worldwide takeover has only just begun.

Earlier this month, Lola unleashed her highly praised song "So Disrespectful" along with an official music video touted by Okay Player as one of the 'best videos to drop last week.' Hypebeast highlighted the track stating, "The rising star has done it again" furthermore sharing, "there's a special magic that rests in New York City when it comes to procuring talented rappers. Lola Brooke is one of the newest stars on the scene, and with her caliber of recent hits, she's here to stay."

Vibe Magazine added "So Disrespectful carries similar gritty energy as "Don't Play With It" and could strike fear even into the most macho men... it's hard to determine whether her rap voice, flow, or diction stand out the most. Either way, the Brooklyn rapper turned in another impressive performance."

The track was highlighted by XXL as 'the best in Hip Hop for the week,' coined by Billboard as one of ten 'must-hear new tracks of the week'via the publication's R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week column, and praised on Rolling Stone 'all the songs you need to know this week' column.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: ShutterSpeed



Nickel Creek Releases New Album Celebrants Photo
Nickel Creek Releases New Album 'Celebrants'
Across 18 tracks, the group addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For Giddy Up! Cover Photo
Shania Twain Recruits Malibu Babie For 'Giddy Up!' Cover
Shania Twain announced the release of a collaboration with trailblazing female producer Malibu Babie [Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj]. The remix arrives on the heels of Shania’s three exclusive Spotify Singles—“Queen of Me (Acoustic)” and her covers of “Falling” by Harry Styles and “Spoonful” by Howlin’ Wolf.
Luke Combs Releases New Album Gettin Old Photo
Luke Combs Releases New Album 'Gettin' Old'
Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Gettin’ Old is Combs’ fourth full-length album following Growin’ Up, 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. Across these eighteen tracks, including a rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.'
Ed Sheeran Returns With New Single Eyes Closed Photo
Ed Sheeran Returns With New Single 'Eyes Closed'
Global superstar Ed Sheeran has returned with a brand new song “Eyes Closed” – the lead single off of his forthcoming album “ – “ (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video. Ed originally wrote “Eyes Closed” a few years back. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates and details on his new Disney+ docu-series!

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share