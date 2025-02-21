Lola Brooke Glistens in Love on New Song 'You The One'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Platinum-selling recording artist Lola Brooke opens 2025 entering a new era with her song “You The One” out now via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records. In her latest mesmerizing track, Lola masterfully delivers a euphoric melodic performance that blends the rhythmic feel of hip-hop with the smooth, soulful melodies characteristic of R&B. Revealing the incredible depths of her talents as more than a Rap sensation, she revels in thought about the way she's loved.

On the new track, Lola states: “This is the month of love, and nothing compares to getting that undivided reassurance from someone that makes you feel like you’re the one. It’s freeing and an amazing feeling, and I wanted this track to really capture that vibe.”

This release marks an exciting new chapter for Lola, following an impressive 2024 that included the launch of the Deluxe edition of Dennis Daughter and the hit single “No One Else” featuring Jeremih, which Rolling Stone recognized as one of their ‘100 Best Songs of 2024.’ With more surprises ahead and even more new music on the horizon, the journey for this Brooklyn-born breakout artist in 2025 promises to be nothing short of extraordinary.

About Lola Brooke

Few have stayed true to the roots of Brooklyn, New York while possessing the necessary charisma and talent to transcend its world-renowned identity. However, Lola Brooke has shown herself to be just that, while also making a stand-out case as one of the new heavyweights in a city that might boast the best legacy of Hip-Hop. Though petite in stature, her lyrical presence and personality cast a skyscraper-sized shadow over the game. With quotable lyrics and unforgettable bars, she delivers street-influenced songs with unwavering confidence and an unpredictable cadence that evokes an essence reminiscent of the golden age of Hip Hop as she leans into the future of music with genre-busting fire.

Lola's love for rap started early; she dropped her first music video to a freestyle titled "2017 Flow" and instantly began to build a buzz in the city. She continued to release numerous songs, each displaying her incredible rapping skills and starlike persona, but her song "Don't Play With It" started to grab people's attention. Soon after, she began to perform at events such as Rolling Loud NYC, Break The Internet Fest, and HOT97's "Who's Up Next" showcase, as well as a halftime performance for her beloved hometown team, the Brooklyn Nets. During the first half of 2023, Lola embarked on her first nationwide tour with A Boogie wit da Hoodie, signaling her rising super-stardom status felt outside the East Coast. Later that year, she embarked on her first international touring stint, taking center stage on festival stages at WOO HAH! X ROLLING LOUD Festival in Rotterdam, Rolling Loud Portugal, Rolling Loud Germany, Splash Festival in Germany, Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London, Openair Festival in Frauenfeld Switzerland, and brought the efforts back to the states with acclaimed performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Rolling Loud Miami and Broccoli Festival.

Lola Brooke's talent and hard work have not gone unnoticed. Her hit single 'Don't Play With It' featuring Billy B earned her a Platinum certification from RIAA and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, a testament to her growing popularity. She made her television debut at the prestigious 2023 BET Awards, where she was nominated for 'Best New Artist '. Lola's breakthrough was further recognized with a nomination for 'Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist' at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and a feature as a 2023 XXL Freshman member. In November of 2023, Lola released her debut project, 'Dennis Daughter, a deeply personal reflection of her life experiences and a showcase of her versatility and range as a powerhouse artist.

Lola's music is a reflection of the unbridled energy and resilience of Brooklyn. Her dominant flow and powerful rhymes captivate and mesmerize new fans daily, drawing them into the world of Brooklyn's music scene. As she continues to assert herself as New York's next hometown hero, her growing body of work, which has already tallied streams and views in the millions, is a testament to her undeniable talent. Standing at just 4'9", Lola Brooke is not just a rising star, but potentially music's NEXT BIG THING, a symbol of Brooklyn's enduring spirit and musical prowess.

Image Credit: Xavier Duah

Comments