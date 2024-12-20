Logan Mac Releases New Song 'Stay At Home Mom'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Logan Mac writes with authenticity, diving deep into life's toughest topics. Now, he’s excited to share his latest song, “Stay At Home Mom," produced and mixed by 4 time GRAMMY winner Sean Sullivan and features Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers on harmony and fiddle.

"‘Stay At Home Mom’ celebrates the often overlooked role of a stay at home moms, acknowledging the sacrifices, love, and dedication they invest in their family," Mac says. "I wrote ‘Stay at home mom’ for my wife back when we were in the tough stages of early parenthood with having all young kids and her being a stay at home mom. The song just captures the everyday chaos of being a mother while also realizing that those days of chaos turn into a memories that become cherished as the kids age and become less dependent on mom."

About Logan Mac:

From Purcell, Oklahoma, Logan's music is rooted in traditional Country and the Red Dirt scene. His experiences as a husband, father of three, and worker in the oil and excavation industries inform his authentic storytelling. After losing his father in 2022, he reignited his passion for music, driven by his father's encouragement to pursue his dreams.

With a debut album set for 2025, Logan is excited to connect with fans and share his heartfelt stories through his music.

Comments