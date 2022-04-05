Lizzy McAlpine Unveils New Song 'Hate to Be Lame' Featuring FINNEAS

"hate to be lame," the new song from rising artist Lizzy McAlpine featuring Grammy-Award winner FINNEAS, is out now, originally premiering on Apple Music's New Music Daily.

The track appears on McAlpine's forthcoming album, five seconds flat, set for release this Friday, April 8 on Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings. McAlpine's previously released singles "erase me," "doomsday," "all my ghosts" and "reckless driving" continue to receive praise; NPR Music featured "doomsday" in their All Things Considered New Mix, while Teen Vogue declared, "The Philadelphia-based songstress charges on the dark, mid-tempo track."

Rolling Stone added, "['erase me'] has just the right combination of the singer/songwriter vibe with a cinematic crescendo that makes the song a perfect fit for radio and even Top 40. Give this track and the artist a chance, you'll be playing this one on loop very quickly."

In addition, McAlpine performed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the follow up to her U.S. television debut on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

Following her extensive run of North American tour dates with dodie, McAlpine confirms an album release show at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, April 8. Further headlining tour dates to be announced soon.

McAlpine takes five seconds flat in a bold new direction, using her evocative lyrics to create a story arc about heartbreak. The new music finds McAlpine stepping into her own as an artist, building on her past while looking toward the future. "I want to give my fans something different with each record, because I'm different each record," notes McAlpine. "I want to always be growing and moving forward as an artist."

Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album was recorded in Eugene, OR and at The Laundry Pile in Los Angeles. five seconds flat also includes contributions from Grammy-Award winner Jacob Collier as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 150 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

Listen to the new single here: