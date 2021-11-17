Lizzy McAlpine Shares 'erase me' Featuring Jacob Collier

"erase me," the new song from rising artist Lizzy McAlpine featuring Grammy-Award winning musician Jacob Collier, debuts today on Harbour Artists & Music/AWAL, alongside an accompanying video. Directed by Gus Black, the video marks the latest visual entry in order to create a cinematic identity for her music. The new release sets the stage for more music to come soon.

"After a breakup it feels easiest to seek comfort in the beds of strangers but that almost never makes you feel better," says McAlpine. "It makes you feel lonelier because there's 'nothing there but skin.' This song explores that feeling, along with the idea that the person you love could replace you too, and there's nothing you can do about it."

McAlpine furthers, "The video for 'erase me' really encapsulates the meaning behind the song because it shows the aftermath of a breakup. You fill the space that person left with strangers in an attempt to forget. At the end of the video, we see that it didn't work because I end up back at the school from my previously released 'doomsday' video. You can try all you want to forget them but as soon as you're reminded, you're heartbroken again."

Additionally, McAlpine will make her late night television debut on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" November 22 where she'll perform the new track.

Tour Dates

February 7, 2022-Chicago, IL-Riviera Theater*

February 9, 2022-Milwaukee, WI-The Eagles Club*

February 11, 2022-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hal*

February 13, 2022-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium*

February 14, 2022-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

February 15, 2022-Columbus, OH-Newport Music Hall*

February 16, 2022-Royal Oak, MI-Royal Oak Music Theatre*

February 18, 2022-Toronto, ON-History*

February 19, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 20, 2022-Montréal, QC-Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre*

February 22, 2022-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia*

February 24, 2022-New York, NY-Kings Theatre*

February 25, 2022-Boston, MA- Orpheum Theatre*

February 28, 2022-Silver Spring, MD-The Fillmore Silver Spring*

March 1, 2022-Charlotte, NC-The Underground*

March 2, 2022-Atlanta, GA-Tabernacle*

March 4, 2022-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Revolution*

March 5, 2022-Orlando, FL-Plaza Live*

March 9, 2022-Houston, TX-House of Blues*

March 10, 2022-Austin, TX-Emo's*

March 11, 2022-Dallas, TX- House of Blues*

March 13, 2022-Denver, CO-Ogden Theatre*

March 14, 2022-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union*

March 18, 2022-Vancouver, BC-Vogue Theatre*

March 19, 2022-Seattle, WA-The Moore Theatre*

March 21, 2022-Portland, OR-Crystal Ballroom*

March 23, 2022-San Francisco, CA-The Warfield*

March 24, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

March 25, 2022-Los Angeles, CA-The Theatre at Ace Hotel*

*with Dodie

