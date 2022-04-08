Lizzy McAlpine Releases New Album 'five seconds flat'

Rising artist Lizzy McAlpine's new album five seconds flat is out now on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy-Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

The new music continues to receive praise; NPR Music featured the album track "doomsday" in their All Songs Considered New Mix while Teen Vogue declares, "The Philadelphia-based songstress charges on the dark, mid-tempo track." Rolling Stone adds, "['erase me'] has just the right combination of the singer/songwriter vibe with a cinematic crescendo that makes the song a perfect fit for radio and even Top 40. Give this track and the artist a chance, you'll be playing this one on loop very quickly."

In conjunction with the album release, McAlpine is premiering a short film featuring music videos for five of the songs on five seconds flat which are connected through non-music scenes. Written by McAlpine and directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow), the idea for a film came while McAlpine was writing songs for the new album, tracing heartbreak as a matter of cause-and-effect.

In support of the new album, McAlpine is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates this summer and fall. The shows kick off in San Francisco on July 20 and includes performances at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, Chicago's Metro, DC's Union Stage and more. McAlpine is also playing an album release show tonight at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. See below for the complete tour routing.

McAlpine takes five seconds flat in a bold new direction, using her evocative lyrics to create a story arc about heartbreak. The new music finds McAlpine stepping into her own as an artist, building on her past while looking toward the future. "I want to give my fans something different with each record, because I'm different each record," notes McAlpine. "I want to always be growing and moving forward as an artist."

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 150 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

July 20-San Francisco, CA-Rickshaw Stop

July 22-Portland, OR-Mission Theater

July 23-Vancouver-Fortune Sound Club

July 24-Seattle, WA-Capitol Hill Block Party

July 26-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

July 28-Denver, CO-Larimer Lounge

September 11-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry

September 13-Chicago, IL-Metro

September 14-Detroit, MI-El Club

September 15-Toronto, ON-The Opera House

September 17-Montreal, QC-La Sala Rossa

September 19-New York, NY-Webster Hall

September 21-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair

September 23-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry at The Fillmore

September 24-Washington, DC-Howard Theatre

September 26-Nashville, TN-The Basement East

September 27-Atlanta, GA-The Loft

September 29-Houston, TX-House of Blues Bronze Peacock

September 30-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub

October 1-Dallas, TX-Trees

October 3-Phoenix, AZ-The Rebel Lounge

October 4-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room

October 7-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour

November 15-Dublin, IE-Workman's Club

November 17-Manchester, UK-Academy 3

November 18-London, UK-Lafayette

November 21-Paris, FR-Le Pop-Up Du Label

November 23-Amsterdam, NL-Tolhuistuin

November 24-Cologne, DE-Club Volta

November 25-Berlin, DE-Gretchen