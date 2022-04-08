Lizzy McAlpine Releases New Album 'five seconds flat'
McAlpine is set to kick off her upcoming tour in July.
Rising artist Lizzy McAlpine's new album five seconds flat is out now on Harbour Artists & Music /AWAL Recordings. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy-Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.
The new music continues to receive praise; NPR Music featured the album track "doomsday" in their All Songs Considered New Mix while Teen Vogue declares, "The Philadelphia-based songstress charges on the dark, mid-tempo track." Rolling Stone adds, "['erase me'] has just the right combination of the singer/songwriter vibe with a cinematic crescendo that makes the song a perfect fit for radio and even Top 40. Give this track and the artist a chance, you'll be playing this one on loop very quickly."
In conjunction with the album release, McAlpine is premiering a short film featuring music videos for five of the songs on five seconds flat which are connected through non-music scenes. Written by McAlpine and directed by Gus Black (Phoebe Bridgers, Sheryl Crow), the idea for a film came while McAlpine was writing songs for the new album, tracing heartbreak as a matter of cause-and-effect.
In support of the new album, McAlpine is hitting the road for an extensive run of headlining tour dates this summer and fall. The shows kick off in San Francisco on July 20 and includes performances at New York's Webster Hall, Los Angeles' Troubadour, Philadelphia's The Fillmore, Chicago's Metro, DC's Union Stage and more. McAlpine is also playing an album release show tonight at Los Angeles' Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery. See below for the complete tour routing.
McAlpine takes five seconds flat in a bold new direction, using her evocative lyrics to create a story arc about heartbreak. The new music finds McAlpine stepping into her own as an artist, building on her past while looking toward the future. "I want to give my fans something different with each record, because I'm different each record," notes McAlpine. "I want to always be growing and moving forward as an artist."
Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. With more than 150 million streams to date on DSPs, McAlpine has gained notable supporters on social media including Phoebe Bridgers, FINNEAS, Rostam, Clairo, Yebba, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Lennon Stella, Ben Platt and more.
Listen to the new album here:
Tour Dates
July 20-San Francisco, CA-Rickshaw Stop
July 22-Portland, OR-Mission Theater
July 23-Vancouver-Fortune Sound Club
July 24-Seattle, WA-Capitol Hill Block Party
July 26-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court
July 28-Denver, CO-Larimer Lounge
September 11-Minneapolis, MN-7th Street Entry
September 13-Chicago, IL-Metro
September 14-Detroit, MI-El Club
September 15-Toronto, ON-The Opera House
September 17-Montreal, QC-La Sala Rossa
September 19-New York, NY-Webster Hall
September 21-Cambridge, MA-The Sinclair
September 23-Philadelphia, PA-The Foundry at The Fillmore
September 24-Washington, DC-Howard Theatre
September 26-Nashville, TN-The Basement East
September 27-Atlanta, GA-The Loft
September 29-Houston, TX-House of Blues Bronze Peacock
September 30-Austin, TX-Antone's Nightclub
October 1-Dallas, TX-Trees
October 3-Phoenix, AZ-The Rebel Lounge
October 4-Santa Ana, CA-Constellation Room
October 7-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour
November 15-Dublin, IE-Workman's Club
November 17-Manchester, UK-Academy 3
November 18-London, UK-Lafayette
November 21-Paris, FR-Le Pop-Up Du Label
November 23-Amsterdam, NL-Tolhuistuin
November 24-Cologne, DE-Club Volta
November 25-Berlin, DE-Gretchen