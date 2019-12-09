Lizzo Launches Brand New 'Good As Hell' Music Video

Today, Lizzo released a brand new visual for her platinum selling single "Good As Hell." The Alan Ferguson directed video takes place during Homecoming week 2019 at Baton Rouge, Louisiana's Southern University. The new video launch comes on the heels of her showstopping 2019 American Music Awards performance and the announcement of her 8 Grammy nominations, making her the most nominated artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Lizzo also recently launched the "Good As Hell" Remix featuring Ariana Grande which is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Watch below!

This August, Lizzo performed "Good As Hell" for the first time on any award show at this year's MTV VMA's. Since then the track has skyrocketed to Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has reached #1 at pop radio. Furthermore, Lizzo's smash single 'Truth Hurts' topped Billboard's Hot 100 for a 7th week, tying for longest reign ever for a rap song by a female artist.

Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU to much critical acclaim on April 19th and the album debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, marking her first Billboard 200 entry. CUZ I LOVE YOU is also the #1 Pop album, #1 Digital album, #1 new release debut album and #2 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Lizzo marked the arrival of CUZ I LOVE YOU with a number of high profile TV appearances, including performances at the BET Awards, on the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and HBO's 2 Dope Queens, as well as visits to Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as well as E! News' Busy Tonight. Lizzo is also set to perform on Saturday Night Live this December 21st alongside legendary host, Eddie Murphy.

In addition, Lizzo has been featured in a remarkable range of worldwide media outlets and national publications including the covers of British Vogue, Elle's Women In Music Issue, Billboard's Grammy Preview Issue, V Magazine, New York Magazine's Spring Fashion Issue, Allure, Essence and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories