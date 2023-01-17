Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar & More to Headline Governor's Ball

Founders Entertainment is excited to share one of the Governors Ball Music Festival's biggest announcements in the New York City born and bred festival's history. Governors Ball is moving to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of The Big Apple's most iconic green spaces, and host to historical events including two World's Fairs and the annual US Open Tennis Championship.

Set to take place Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th, the twelfth edition of the festival features a lineup of 60+ performing artists including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo and ODESZA.

Founders Entertainment is honored for the borough of Queens to continue on as the home of Governors Ball, and in addition to partnering with local non-profits via the Governors Ball Gives Back program, the festival is excited to be working with the Queens Night Market to feature Night Market favorites as vendors for the 2023 festival. Additional details about Governors Ball's move to Flushing Meadows Corona Park and ticket sale information can be found below.

A special presale for 3-day and 1-day GA, GA+ (NEW), VIP and Platinum tickets will be available exclusively for Citi® cardmembers from today, January 17th at 10:00 AM EST through Thursday, January 19th at 11:59 AM EST. Citi® Presale link available HERE.

Fan early access tickets available Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 AM EST, signup to get on the list at GovBall.com. General on-sale to follow.

After two successful years at Citi Field, like a true New Yorker the Governors Ball Music Festival is on the move again, packing up its famed tattooed Lady Liberty statue and making the short trip to Flushing Meadows Corona Park. A return to the long running festival's traditional park-side setting (after leaving Randall's Island Park in 2021), the new location combines the easy accessibility festival fans loved about Citi Field (multiple transportation options include the MTA's 7 train line, the LIRR), with an inviting green space with shady trees and grassy fields as the perfect setting for a weekend of great music, good times and amazing food.

The festival is also excited to be working with the famed Queens Night Market to bring a host of Night Market favorites to the 2023 festival as vendors, giving attendees a true taste of the rich cultural diversity and heritage of NYC and Queens.

Founders Entertainment is proud to make The Governors Ball a small part of Flushing Meadows Corona Park's storied history, and honored to be a part of the Queens community.

In 2023, in addition to making a donation to the Music Forward Foundation's scholarship program (providing scholarships to youth from under-resourced communities interested in working in the music industry), the Governors Ball Gives Back program will work to support the Queens community by partnering with local non-profit organizations including Chhaya and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective (ECRC), with more to be announced in the coming weeks. These local non profits will have a presence at the festival, and Governors Ball will support them via festival partner Propeller.

Fans will also have the ability to earn a free ticket to Governors Ball 2023 via volunteering for local community service projects and other initiatives. Beyond supporting and highlighting local organizations, Governors Ball is also proud to welcome young musicians from the local community to perform at the festival, with future festival stars from School of Rock Queens and School of Rock Brooklyn kicking things off on Friday and Sunday.

Governors Ball Gives Back's plan of action for 2023 builds upon Founders Entertainment's long history of supporting important causes and local communities. The 2022 festival's partnership with Planned Parenthood and Everytown For Gun Safety culminated with a charitable donation of $50,000 dollars to be split between the two organizations, adding to the $25,000 donated earlier that year to the New York City Mayor's Fund's relief efforts for the victims of the Bronx apartment building fire.

Beyond putting on some of the best live music events in the world, Founders Entertainment's support of the communities its events call home, and important causes like gun safety, an individual's right to bodily autonomy, is an intrinsic value for the New York City based promotions company. Visit govball.com/explore to keep up to date on non-profit partners and volunteer opportunities for the 2023 festival.

"We're big steppers here in Queens, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza and a litany of other iconic artists to Flushing Meadows Corona Park for Governors Ball 2023 this June," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.

"Beyond hosting some of the world's most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we're also deeply grateful for the festival's partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day." - Donovan Richards Jr. (Queens Borough President)

"Words can't express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City. Since moving to Queens in 2021 we've been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come.

We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queensborough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support." - Tom Russell (Co-Founder and Partner at Founders Entertainment)

In a year of big announcements, the 2023 edition of the festival sees the introduction of the GA+ ticket type as well, featuring access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive centrally located lounge area with shade, seating, and its own exclusive bar, food vendors and water refill stations. The GA+ lounge will also include a dedicated concierge for GA+ ticket holders to assist with their festival needs.

VIP and Platinum ticket options will also be available, featuring their own exclusive lounges and viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bars and food vendors, concierge, storage lockers and mobile charging units, premium entrance and other amenities. For full details on each ticket type visit GovBall.com/Tickets for more information.