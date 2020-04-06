Liza Anne Invites You To Her “Bad Vacation” With Bold New Song

Liza Anne invites you to her "Bad Vacation" with her newest single. Co-produced by Kyle Ryan (Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Prass), Micah Tawlks (Louis Prince, COIN) and Liza herself, "Bad Vacation" is a bold and frenetic synth-driven track about the manic pain and joy of freeing yourself from an unhealthy relationship.

Calling to mind artists like the Talking Heads and St. Vincent, "Bad Vacation" sees Liza operating from a place of newfound emotional strength, a creative stance that PAPER Magazine calls "dark humored" while praising the song's "killer bassline." Listen to "Bad Vacation" here: https://lizaanne.lnk.to/badvacation

To accompany the release of "Bad Vacation," Liza Anne has written a personal essay for PAPER Magazine detailing her tips for mental wellness during this time of social distancing. Read Liza's essay here: https://LizaAnne.lnk.to/papermag

"It feels like a strange time to release music but an even stranger time not to," says Liza. "Writing this song was a mental playground for me - turning pain into satire and imaging a hope-filled world with no ceilings - I wanted to bottle up that electricity that happens when you're free of something taxing."

While Liza's breakthrough 2018 album 'Fine But Dying' reconciled with her panic disorder and spoke candidly about her struggles with depression and anxiety, this new collection of songs reveals a stronger, wiser, more confident Liza, one who understands her own limitations and has the tools to confront them.

"Bad Vacation" is the latest in a series of singles that Liza has released in 2020. Her most recent track "Desire" earned praise from The Fader, who said it "pushes her sound even further." Refinery29 hailed the song's "shimmery guitars," Consequence of Sound called it a "breath of fresh air," and Stereogum loved its "irresistible hooks and layers of tasteful guitar work," adding, "y'all should really be listening to Liza Anne."

Liza is hard at work on the follow-up to 'Fine But Dying,' which NPR Music called "bold in both sound and subject." Stay tuned for more news from Liza Anne.

