Liz Cooper Releases New Album 'Hot Sass'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Liz Cooper's anticipated new album, Hot Sass, is out today!

Produced by Benny Yurco (Michael Nau, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals), mixed by Dan Molad (Lucius, Emily King) and recorded live at Little Jamaica Recordings in Burlington, VT, Hot Sass marks multiple departures for Cooper-from her nine-year home of Nashville, from her band addendum of the Stampede, and from the genre-based expectations she's accumulated throughout her career. With these twelve new songs, Cooper comes into her own-both musically and as a person-embracing a newfound sense of independence, honesty, maturity and creativity.

Reflecting on the album, Cooper shares, "It's me learning about what kind of woman I am and it's not pretty all the time...I'm still processing these songs. Still reflecting. And I think that's the thing-Hot Sass is just a stamp in time of what was happening in my life. I just want to continue making art that displays myself, the moments, and the people around me."

In addition to Cooper and Yurco, Hot Sass also features Cooper's longtime bandmates and collaborators Joe Bisirri (bass), Ryan Usher (drums, percussion) and Michael Libramento (guitar, synthesizer).

The album is out now on all digital streaming platforms!