Live! at the Bandshell Continues November 14th with ising Country Hitmakers Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell

Daytona Beach’s Live! at the Bandshell Series continues.

Daytona Beach's Live! at the Bandshell Series continues with a night of hits from rising country stars Jimmie Allen and Matt Stell along with special guest Chris Bandi next Saturday, November 14th. Just this week, Matt Stell's smash single "Everywhere But On" moved to the #1 position on the Billboard Country Music Airplay chart.

A native of Center Ridge, Arkansas, and a 6'7" former collegiate basketball standout, Matt Stell finds himself on the cusp of stardom. "Everywhere But On" is his second consecutive single to top the Billboard Country Airplay chart, following "Prayed for You" which was a No. 1 hit in 2019. Both songs appear on his EP, Better Than That, released in October.

Jimmie Allen has come a long way from living in his car in Nashville as a young man. Now in his 30s, he is considered one of the fastest rising stars in country music and made history as the first black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits on country radio. His debut single, "Best Shot," claimed the No. 1 spot for three weeks, and he followed it up with "Make Me Want To" which also topped off at number one. Jimmie's most recent single "This Is Us" features Noah Cyrus and is part of his 7 song collaborative EP Bettie James that also features Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, rapper Nelly, and more.

The Live! At the Bandshell Series features nationally known musicians and comedians performing to hundreds of socially distanced fans at the Daytona Beach Bandshell.

Tickets are also on sale now for rock royalty The Allman Betts Band on November 19th, country superstar and Ormond Beach native Chase Rice on November 20th and 21st, and Miami native comedian Brian Regan on December 12th.

Tickets for all shows are available at LiveAtTheBandshellDB.com. Daytona Beach's Oceanfront Bandshell is located at 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach Florida. Guests will be required to purchase tickets in pairs. For more information and updates on Live! at the Bandshell Series, please visit: LiveAtTheBandshellDB.com

