Live Nation Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Booking Deal With Nashville Club The Basement East

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced a multi-year exclusive booking deal with The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee. As part of this new venture, Richard Sloven joins the Live Nation Nashville team as a Talent Buyer/Promoter.

"For decades, co-owners Dave Brown and Mike Grimes have fueled the Nashville live music scene, not only by giving Nashvillians the chance to see great touring acts, but also by thoughtfully nurturing local artists," said Brian Traeger, Live Nation President - Tennessee. "Over the last two years, along with General Manager Tara Charles and Talent Buyer Richard Sloven, they have successfully raised the bar in all areas at The Basement East, from programming and customer service to aesthetics and acoustics. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with this incredible team and important venue and so happy to welcome Richard to the Live Nation family."

"We are very excited to be partnering in this joint venture with Live Nation. With Richard Sloven continuing his role at 'The Beast,' we are certain it will serve all involved and bring even more amazing live music to the Nashville community," says Mike Grimes of The Basement East.

The Basement East has fortified the Nashville music scene since opening its doors in 2015, and hosts an ongoing lineup of sought-after performers. Known as 'The Beast,' the venue serves as the sister club to The Basement's original 8th Avenue venue.





