Live Nation Announces Music Industry Veteran Cindy Agi As Newest Addition To Concerts Team



Today Live Nation announced Cindy Agi has joined the Concerts team as their newest Global Tour Promoter. In her new role, Agi will be responsible for building relationships with global touring artists and booking major international tours around the globe.

Agi was previously the co-head of the hip-hop department at WME and was their first black female partner. She represented Rihanna, Big Sean, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, Cordae, 2 Chainz, Blxst, and other globally-renowned hip-hop, R&B, and pop stars. Agi began her career with WME in 2009, working in the mailroom before quickly rising through the music department ranks to become an agent.

Cindy will report into Omar Al-joulani who leads Live Nation Concerts' Talent & Touring team along with Arthur Fogel - Chairman of Global Touring, and will work alongside Live Nation's existing promoter team to continue to best serve artists as they ready themselves to go on tour throughout North America and the globe.

"Agi brings an incredible breadth of knowledge and years of experience in the music industry. The respect that she has throughout the industry and her undeniable work ethic made her a must-have promoter on our expanding global team," said Omar Al-joulani, Head of Talent & Touring for Live Nation. "We are excited to have her on board and know she is going to continue to be a force in the touring industry."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the amazing team that has made Live Nation into the incredible business it is today," said Agi. "With events returning, we're entering an exciting new chapter, and I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's continued evolution through impactful initiatives."

Live Nation Concerts' Talent & Touring team handles hundreds of tours each year across North America, and work with some of the most sought after talent in the music industry including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Drake, U2, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, BTS, Pink, Guns N' Roses, and many more.