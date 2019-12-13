Live Nation Acquires Chile's Leading Independent Concert Promoter DG Medios

Live Nation, the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that it has acquired a majority stake in DG Medios, one of Chile's top independent concert promoters. The Santiago-based company has a sizeable presence in the country, having sold more than 330,000 tickets in 2018 alone. Live Nation's extensive resources combined with DG's broad reach and regional expertise will help continue to grow live entertainment offerings throughout Chile. The deal follows several recently announced acquisitions in Latin America that have expanded Live Nation's reach in the region including OCESA in Mexico, DF Entertainment in Argentina and Brazil's Rock in Rio.

DG Medios was founded and is owned by Carlos Geniso, the renowned regional promoter to all of the top tours in Chile, including legendary acts such as U2, Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber. Live Nation has co-promoted with Geniso a number of times, for massive tours that include the likes of Bon Jovi, Bruno Mars, Phil Collins, Depeche Mode and Harry Styles. Following the acquisition, Geniso will continue to oversee all operations of DG Medios.

"We are thrilled to be in business with legendary Chilean promoter Carlos Geniso," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "DG Medios is another important step in expanding our footprint across Latin America."

"Teaming up with Live Nation will give us access to resources that will be instrumental in growing our substantial roster of shows even further," said Geniso. "The DG Medios team and I are excited to provide even more memorable experiences for fans."





