Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Liturgy Shares New Single 'Angel of Sovereignty'

Liturgy Shares New Single 'Angel of Sovereignty'

The band was founded by Ravenna Hunt- Hendrix.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Following the announcement of new album 93696, out Mar. 24th, Liturgy has shared the single "Angel of Sovereignty".

The piece showcases Liturgy's boundless ambition towards transcendence through rich compositions untethered by traditional rock constructs. Comprised almost entirely of a children's choir, the track is unmistakably the work Liturgy, building tension through an evolving round whose chords grow more dense and textured.

Liturgy transcends the traditional parameters of what constitutes a rock band. Founded by Ravenna Hunt- Hendrix, Liturgy is a part of a shared discipline of composition, art, and philosophy that thrives on exploring the spaces between.

As an ever-evolving practice Hunt-Hendrix has incorporated elements of black metal, art rock, opera, and trap production into the musical language of Liturgy while engaging with transcendental, theological and eschatological theory through lectures series' and art installations.

A profound sense of yearning and emotional depth weaves through the Liturgy's dense layers and anchors the project's increasingly complex and innovative work. New album 93696 is the purest synthesis of the diversity of Liturgy, a sprawling and monumental double album exploring religion, cosmic love, the feminine, and metamorphosis while manifesting the ecstatic with breathtaking grandeur.

Photo by Jessica Hallock

Listen to the new single here:






Altin Gün to Release Aşk Album in March Photo
Altin Gün to Release 'Aşk' Album in March
Aşk is heralded by the premiere of the pulse-pounding new single, “Rakıya Su Katamam,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. A space rock-powered take on the folk standard composed by Turkish writer/theologian Mustafa Öztürk, the track is joined by an equally kaleidoscopic official music video premiering with YouTube.
Acclaimed Composer Mette Henriette to Release New Album Drifting Photo
Acclaimed Composer Mette Henriette to Release New Album 'Drifting'
Recorded at the recently relocated Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, Drifting was completed at Studios La Buissonne with Grammy-winning producer Manfred Eicher and features pianist Johan Lindvall and cellist Judith Hamann. The 15-track record takes Mette Henriette in a bold new direction, as she connects with her deeper musical consciousness.
HOOGENBOOM Releases New Single Damn Good Photo
HOOGENBOOM Releases New Single 'Damn Good'
HOOGENBOOM, aka singer and songwriter Brandon Hoogenboom, shared “Damn Good,” a new single from his upcoming debut album Good For Nothing (A Spiraling Blackout Montage) out via Rose Garden (Runnner, Monster Rally).
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Announce Collaborative LP Photo
Black Thought & El Michels Affair Announce Collaborative LP
Cementing an undeniable union, GRAMMY® Award-winning legendary MC and The Roots Co-Founder Black Thought joins forces with acclaimed cinematic soul luminary El Michels Affair for a collaborative LP titled Glorious Game.

From This Author - Michael Major


CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'CVC Share New Track 'Music Stuff'
January 11, 2023

Throughout 2022, CVC were busy on the road, garnering a new and highly devoted fan base due to their incredible and celebratory live show, with The Arts Desk calling them “the best live act I saw last year (of a list which includes Paul McCartney, The Prodigy & Wet Leg)”. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
FOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVIIFOX Sports Films' Documentary THE PERFECT 10 Set to Premiere on FOX Before Super Bowl LVII
January 11, 2023

FOX Sports Films will premiere the long-anticipated sports documentary THE PERFECT 10. In partnership with Hall of Fame Village Media, H2H Productions and NFL Films, the FOX Sports produced film is narrated by two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Andre Braugher (“Thief”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”).
CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+CHASING WAVES Docu-Series Now Streaming on Disney+
January 11, 2023

In the wake of surfing’s debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, “Chasing Waves” features the people and places that are defining Japan’s reach in the global surf culture and examines the diverse regions, unique characters, and endless surf along the over 18,000 miles of coastline that makes Japan one of a kind. Watch the video trailer now!
Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'Sam Smith Unveils New Song 'Gimme (Feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez)'
January 11, 2023

Sam Smith shared “Gimme”– a clubby, dancehall-infused lover’s call featuring breakout Jamaican reggae/rap star Koffee and Colombian/Canadian R&B-pop maverick Jessie Reyez. The song, which received its first UK play on BBC Radio 1 as the Hottest Record In The World earlier today, comes on the heels of Sam’s chart-topping global smash “Unholy.”
ABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR EpisodeABC Orders THE GOOD LAWYER Series With Embedded Pilot in THE GOOD DOCTOR Episode
January 11, 2023

ABC has ordered an embedded pilot episode of “The Good Doctor” called “The Good Lawyer,” from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Kennedy McMann (“Nancy Drew”) is set to guest star as Joni DeGroot. Emmy® Award-winning Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”) is set to guest star as Janet Stewart.
share