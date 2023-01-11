Liturgy Shares New Single 'Angel of Sovereignty'

Following the announcement of new album 93696, out Mar. 24th, Liturgy has shared the single "Angel of Sovereignty".

The piece showcases Liturgy's boundless ambition towards transcendence through rich compositions untethered by traditional rock constructs. Comprised almost entirely of a children's choir, the track is unmistakably the work Liturgy, building tension through an evolving round whose chords grow more dense and textured.

Liturgy transcends the traditional parameters of what constitutes a rock band. Founded by Ravenna Hunt- Hendrix, Liturgy is a part of a shared discipline of composition, art, and philosophy that thrives on exploring the spaces between.

As an ever-evolving practice Hunt-Hendrix has incorporated elements of black metal, art rock, opera, and trap production into the musical language of Liturgy while engaging with transcendental, theological and eschatological theory through lectures series' and art installations.

A profound sense of yearning and emotional depth weaves through the Liturgy's dense layers and anchors the project's increasingly complex and innovative work. New album 93696 is the purest synthesis of the diversity of Liturgy, a sprawling and monumental double album exploring religion, cosmic love, the feminine, and metamorphosis while manifesting the ecstatic with breathtaking grandeur.

Photo by Jessica Hallock

Listen to the new single here: