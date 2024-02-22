Little Steven's Underground Garage Set The Wicked Cool Records Revue With Chesterfield Kings, Slim Jim Phantom & More

Hard Rock and Little Steven's Underground Garage continue their two-decade-plus partnership with The Wicked Cool Records Revue!, a traveling Rock ‘n' Roll roadshow showcasing some of the stars from Wicked Cool Records, the groundbreaking label founded in 2007 by the legendary Stevie Van Zandt – a.k.a. Little Steven.

Like Van Zandt's hugely influential “Little Steven's Underground Garage” radio show, The Wicked Cool Records Revue! will showcase iconic rock ‘n' rollers and some of the world's most exciting new artists with performances from Slim Jim Phantom & The Wildcats, Soraia, Cocktail Slippers, and playing their first live shows in over 15 years, fabled garage rockers The Chesterfield Kings.

The multi-artist package tour will kick off in Austin, TX during a full day of Rock ‘n' Roll at the historic Continental Club, beginning with “Mojo's Final Mayhem!” a send-off show to legendary artist and SiriusXM Outlaw Country (Channel 62) DJ the late Mojo Nixon in the afternoon and then followed later in the evening by “The Wicked Cool Records Revue!” showcase. The tour will then make stops across the West Coast through the month, including eagerly awaited shows in Phoenix (March 19), Los Angeles (March 20), Las Vegas (March 21), and San Francisco (March 22.).

“The Wicked Cool Records Revue will give people a taste of the 20 fabulous acts on our record label,” says Stevie Van Zandt. “People know Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats, but they may not have had an opportunity to see Slim Jim Phantom & The Wildcats. We've also got Soraia, one of our most popular bands from Philadelphia, and the fabulous Cocktail Slippers are coming all the way from Norway. I'm particularly excited about the return of the legendary Chesterfield Kings, the garage band that set the standards for all others back in the 80s. It's their first show in 15 years and we couldn't be more thrilled.”

HARD ROCK AND LITTLE STEVEN'S UNDERGROUND GARAGE PRESENT

THE WICKED COOL RECORDS REVUE!

STARRING

SLIM JIM PHANTOM & THE WILDCATS

THE CHESTERFIELD KINGS

SORAIA

COCKTAIL SLIPPERS

MARCH

16 – Austin, TX – Continental Club (SXSW) *

19 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Highland Park

21 – Las Vegas, CA – The Shag Room at Virgin

22 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

* w/ The Jellybricks and Bobby Mahoney