Little Bit (Formerly of Lilith ffo Momma, The Beths) to Release Debut EP; Shares New Single

Los Angeles-based little bit, the project of Boston-raised Hannah Liuzzo (formerly of Lilith) has shared their new single, "lead you on". The news come alongside word of their debut EP, talk a blue streak which is out via Hit the North Records on September 20. Following tips at FLOOD Magazine and Post-Trash for the debut single, "lying to you", the talk a blue streak EP comes produced by Bradford Krieger who previously worked with Joyer on their acclaimed 2024 record, Night Songs, as well as Squirrel Flower, Horse Jumper of Love and Model/Acrtriz.



Opener, "lead you on" is a glowing introduction to the EP gluing a four-to-the-floor kick drum with Hannah's gliding vocals that sing: "You wanted any kind of outcome you could draw / I've got to take control of it" – an immediate introduction to the EP's themes; asserting power dynamics in relationships and the insecurities that can ping-pong around as a result. "This song explores the power dynamic that comes from playing games with someone who’s playing games with you, and the delusion of thinking you hold power from meddling in the dark magic of manipulating a manipulator. In the end, no one holds power, no one wins."

Previously, as part of the Disposable America and Take This to Heart-signed power-pop trio, Lilith, Liuzzo has toured and performed with the likes of Frankie Cosmos, Xiu Xiu, Chastity Belt, Snail Mail, The Hold Steady, Porches, Horse Jumper of Love, Slaughter Beach Dog, Pom Pom Squad, Fiddlehead, Diet Cig, Squirrel Flower, Lomelda, and more. little bit presents something of a new arc for Hannah though; a fresh project, a new sound, and a relocation across the U.S. to the West Coast. With little bit, Hannah has honed her inspirations, taking notes from the pop sounds of Charli XCX, Avril Lavigne and Michelle Branch and cutting those with the indie-rock diet she grew up on – that of Elliott Smith and Sufjan Stevens. As a result, we are left with something indie-pop adjacent, occasionally leaning into gleeful mall-pop and yearning college-rock. At its core, it truly celebrates the joy of accomplished, catchy melodies flanked with razor-sharp lyrical wit.



talk a blue streak is something of a celebration of the cathartic release that comes with being honest and not holding back. Liuzzo wrote this EP when she was in the throes of feeling like she was an emotional burden, "when I felt that my feelings were ‘too much’, feeling embarrassed that I was ‘too needy’ or ‘too soft’." It's about giving in to your gut instinct that tells you to reply, that tells you to speak up, that tells you let go, that tells you to leave things uncomfortable or messy if that feels right to you. Those societal pressures that dictate how to refrain and the imperative of 'playing it cool' are crushed by Liuzzo in a charming, endearing manner across a six-track collection.

Tracklist

1. lead you on

2. long drive

3. on the mend

4. lying to you

5. out to dry

6. utility thought

Photo credit: Tsarina Merrin

Comments