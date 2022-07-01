Little Big Town Releases New Song 'All Summer'

ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band Little Big Town is releasing their latest song, "All Summer," from their forthcoming 10th studio album. The song is the follow-up to their most recent single, "Hell Yeah," which has amassed more than 10 million streams since its April release.

Written by Karen Fairchild, Sara Buxton, Madi Diaz, Ashley Ray, Savana Santos and Alyssa Vanderheym, "All Summer" is a bonafide, summer ready anthem.

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town - consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook - first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church."

The band's breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush."

2017's The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You."

The band's self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"- the latter of which has reached more than 160 million global streams.

In April 2022, they released their new single "Hell Yeah," which has amassed more than 10 million streams to date. Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People's Choice, CMA and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award.

