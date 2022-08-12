Little Big Town Debuts New Track 'Better Love' From Upcoming Album 'Mr. Sun'

With their 10th studio album Mr. Sun just over a month away, ACM, CMA and GRAMMY-winning band Little Big Town debuts the brand new song "Better Love" - available everywhere now. The track's release coincides with the launch of the digital pre-order for Mr Sun. The band also revealed the lyric video for "Better Love."

LBT's Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook wrote the confidently clever track alongside Tofer Brown and Audra Mae. "The attitude of this song is mischievous and lands squarely in Karen's wheelhouse. It's fun to sing, too," Westbrook notes.

Fans will get another sneak peek of the new record when Little Big Town kicks off the brand-new series "CMT Summer Camp" with the premiere episode airing tonight at 9p/8c on CMT. The exclusive one-hour special will include performances of new music - including "Better Love" - and some of LBT's greatest hits for a night of summertime fun.

Mr. Sun is set for release on September 16, 2022. To celebrate the album's release, the band will perform on the 2022 Citi Concert Series on TODAY that morning from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Previously released tracks from Mr. Sun include "Rich Man," "All Summer," and lead single "Hell Yeah", which has amassed more than 30 million global streams since its release.

Physical pre-orders of Mr. Sun are also available, including two hand-signed options from the band - a limited edition, web-store edition tangerine vinyl that includes an 11x11" art card, and a CD that includes a 4x4" art card - in addition to a baby blue vinyl edition of the record. A sky blue vinyl of Mr. Sun will be available exclusively through Barnes & Noble.

The genesis of Mr. Sun was unlike any of their previous albums. Due to the pandemic, the band found themselves off the road and apart for the first time ever throughout their 20-year journey. The resilience and creativity born from those months unearthed a deep appreciation for both one another, and the privilege of making music - ultimately inspiring the self-produced Mr. Sun, which packs both the sparkle of storytelling and the heat of truth-telling in a way only Little Big Town can.

"Mr. Sun is intentionally an emotional record that holds hands well with our last album Nightfall," LBT's Karen Fairchild shares. "Mr. Sun is focused on better days ahead, the value of friendships and family; it touches on heartbreak and letting go, but it's full of sunshine and joy."

GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning group, Little Big Town - consisting of members Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook - first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs "Boondocks," "Bring It On Home," "Good As Gone" and the GRAMMY-nominated "Little White Church."

The band's breakthrough albums Tornado and Pain Killer produced multiple #1 singles, including "Pontoon," "Tornado," and "Day Drinking," as well as the history-making, best-selling country single of the year (2015) "Girl Crush." 2017's The Breaker debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country Charts and Top 10 (No. 4) on the Billboard 200 to critical acclaim. The album features their GRAMMY-winning, multi-week #1 single, "Better Man," as well as the 2019 GRAMMY-nominated, "When Someone Stops Loving You."

The band's self-produced ninth studio album Nightfall was released January 2020 and hit the top of the Billboard Country Charts. The record included critically-acclaimed and GRAMMY-nominated "The Daughters," "Over Drinking" and "Wine, Beer, Whiskey"- the latter of which has reached more than 362 million global streams.

In April 2022, they released their new single "Hell Yeah," which has amassed more than 30 million global streams to date. Little Big Town has earned more than 45 award show nominations and has taken home nearly 20 awards, including multiple GRAMMY, AMA, People's Choice, CMA and ACM Awards, in addition to an Emmy award. Their highly anticipated 10th studio album Mr. Sun will arrive on September 16, 2022.

Watch the new lyric video here: