Listen to 'Who Am I,' The New Single From NEEDTOBREATHE

GRAMMY® Award-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE has unveiled a brand new version of their latest single "Who Am I" featuring vocals from multi-platinum recording artist, Elle King. The track is available to stream and download now below. "Who Am I" (feat. Elle King) joins NEEDTOBREATHE's critically acclaimed new album, Out of Body as an official bonus track starting today.

"It's been amazing watching 'Who Am I' take on a life of its own. Our fans have a way of making that happen," the band shared. "We have been big admirers of Elle King for some time and are thrilled to have her voice and spirit on this new version of the song. Elle came in and crushed it. Thank you to everyone for all the love on this song!"

Out of Body was released on August 28 and debuted in the top 5 across three Billboard charts. The album is available physically and digitally via Elektra Records/Centricity Music now HERE. Limited edition merch bundles are available exclusively through NEEDTOBREATHE's online store HERE.

People applauded the "super catchy" new music, while American Songwriter commended NEEDTOBREATHE's "solid capabilities in both ballads and upbeat anthem-style songs". Southern Living praised the group as "our favorite Southern rock band", adding "several songs feel like they were written specifically to get us through this difficult moment in time. Taste of Country noted, "NEEDTOBREATHE prove beautiful, collaborative art can still be made amid a pandemic."

NEEDTOBREATHE welcomed the album with Celebrating Out of Body, a fully immersive release-day concert experience that saw them perform Out of Body in its entirety, live for the very first time. Last month the band took the stage at CBS This Morning Saturday to deliver the network television debut performances of "Hang On", "Who Am I", and "Survival". The band also performed sessions for Billboard, The Grammy Museum, Spin, American Songwriter, and more.

On Out of Body, the platinum-certified trio-Bear Rinehart [vocals, guitar], Seth Bolt [bass, vocals], and Josh Lovelace [keys, vocals]-examine life, family, and friends through a youthful prism. The guys take stock of not only two decades as a band, but also first-time fatherhood and the future over a rich soundtrack of soulful rock with stadium-size scope and poetic intimacy. After spending a week at a beach house in Charleston to gather thoughts and ideas, the trio headed to Nashville, to record alongside producers Cason Cooley and Jeremy Lutito. As they cultivated a team atmosphere, the songs organically came to life.

