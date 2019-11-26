Listen to The Room in The Wood's New Single 'Charmed'

Liverpool-based The Room in the Wood have announced they will release their new album 'We're The Martians, Now' in early 2020 via A Turntable Friend Records. Ahead of this, they present 'Charmed', the first and rather timely single from this release.

The Room in the Wood is, at its core, Paul Cavanagh and Dave Jackson, who are once again working together after a huge gap since their post-punk band The Room split back in 1985. This past year has been highly prolific for them, writing 30+ new songs, putting out three releases, issuing four videos, and performing live.

This single features ace drumming by Colin George Lamont (Mark Lanegan, Dave Gahan), charming flute by Simon James and heavenly backing vocals by Helena Jacks. Recorded and mixed by Steve Powell (Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band) at his Liverpool-based Ark Studios, it was mastered by Pete Maher (Barry Adamson, The Alarm).

"Charmed is about the entitled arrogance of the privately educated rich. It's about disaster capitalism as pursued by the Moggs & Johnsons of the world, who use jingoism as a mask for self-interest - effectively fiddling while our culture collapses. The music references faux sixties optimism," explains Dave Jackson.

The accompanying video was created by Mark Jordan and features footage of Dave Jackson and Paul Cavanagh, filmed by Sarah Ryan.

This single follows their their sci-fi inspired 'Mars EP', released in late 2018. Prior to this, the Liverpool outfit released their debut album 'The Room in the Wood' and the 'Magical Thinking' EP earlier that same year.

Dave Jackson has been writing and recording since his teens - with The Room, 051, Benny Profane, Dust, Dead Cowboys, as Dave Jackson & The Cathedral Mountaineers, and also with former Shack guitarist John Head. He has recorded and released 10 albums with these various incarnations, notched up 7 John Peel sessions with The Room and Benny Profane, and has also appeared on the Whistle Test, Janice Long and Saturday Live.

Jackson has also toured the UK, Europe and the USA extensively with The Fall, The Violent Femmes, Aztec Camera, The Lemonheads and The Wedding Present. He currently teaches creative writing at Liverpool John Moores University and has developed his novel 'Violet City' as a low-budget fantasy feature film.

Paul Cavanagh has performed as a solo instrumentalist as Cabin in the Woods and as one of Mike Badger's Shady Trio. He worked with The Room drummer Alan Wills at Deltasonic Records with The Coral and The Zutons. Paul has also recorded 4 John Peel sessions and released albums with Top, It's Immaterial, Moongoose, as well as critically acclaimed singles with Gloss. He also played guitar for Chinese Religion, The Balcony and Ludus.

A Turntable Friend Records is an independent record label. currently in its second life. Based in Germany with distribution through SRD (Southern Record Distributors) and Rough Trade, their mission is to keep vinyl alive while casting light on sonic gems of yesteryear and today. 1990s peers of Sarah Records and Slumberland Records, this label's roster includes Secret Shine, The Wolfhounds, Boyracer (with Even As We Speak), The Claim, The Ropers, the Hellfire Sermons, Lorelei, Bradford, Easy and Dose.

On November 15, 'Charmed' will be released across music stores and streaming platforms such as Spotify. It will also be available via Bandcamp. Liverpool residents can catch The Room in The Wood live at their single release show on November 16 at 81 Renshaw with Blue Orchids.

Listen to "Charmed" here:





Related Articles View More Music Stories