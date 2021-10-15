Listen to 'The Phantom of the Opera Symphonic Suite' from Upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber Symphony Album

Universal Music Group has released a new single from Andrew Lloyd Webber's Symphonic Suites. Listen to the two-part Phantom of the Opera suite below!

Preorder the album on signed CD, double vinyl, and digital here.

The new album will feature three newly orchestrated suites from Evita, The Phantom of the Opera and Sunset Boulevard, recorded by an 81-piece orchestra in a live performance at the newly refurbished Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

"In Spring 2021, after over a year of theatre and live entertainment closure all over the world, bringing an 81-piece orchestra into the new Theatre Royal Drury Lane was a moment I will never forget," Webber wrote on Twitter.

