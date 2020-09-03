Listen to Sarah Dooley's Latest Single 'My Party'

Watch the accompanying short film below.

Emerging Brooklyn-based musician, writer and comedian Sarah Dooley's latest single, "My Party" debuts today. The track, which premiered on Brightest Young Things, appears on Dooley's forthcoming album Is This Heartbreak? that's set for release on October 23. Listen to song HERE and watch the accompanying short film below.

Of the song, Dooley says, "'My Party' is a song about throwing a party in the hopes that your crush will attend but then they leave early and you're left feeling so confused. It's an anthem for the insecure, the ones who love too hard and fall too fast and wonder why it's not reciprocated. The lyrics start out very questioning and full of self-doubt: 'am I not that funny anymore?' or 'was I weird on the phone?' But they become more assured: 'it wasn't a thing / but it wasn't nothing.' I wanted to explore the disconnect, the literal dissonance you experience in those situations-are you allowed to feel so romantic, so dramatic about a relationship that on paper might not look like anything very serious? I think the answer is yes, and I wanted a song that affirmed those feelings. Sometimes you're the girl crying in a pile of red Solo cups at the end of a party, and that's ok. You can catch your tearful reflection in the mirror and laugh at yourself a little. You'll clean the rest up in the morning."

Dooley's lead single, "Only Child," recently premiered on American Songwriter, who proclaimed, "[Dooley] captures the winsome, meh-ness of a millennial still stuck in the dating world on her upcoming new album Is This Heartbreak?. Navigating through archetypes and common man-child tropes through the tracks, the only child is the latest target for the arrows in her quiver on this song." Listen to song HERE and watch the short HERE.

Recorded at Brooklyn's Doctor Wu's and Mozart Street Studios, Is This Heartbreak? was produced by frequent collaborator Evan Johnston and mixed by Yale Yng-Wong (Grizzly Bear, Frankie Rose, Bear Hands). The record, which was written in its entirety by Dooley, is a collection of songs chronicling her many experiences as a young woman getting her heart broken in New York City.

"I didn't sit down to write an album about heartbreak," says Dooley. "I wrote the songs on the album one by one as I experienced things and people, in order to reflect on them and process them and make something out of the feelings."

"Each track on the album looks at heartbreak from a different angle, studies it in all its forms, big and small. One song is about throwing a party so that a specific person will attend but then he leaves early. In another, I'm the heartbreaker. The titular track expresses the truth behind any relationship, as I see it: 'is this love? / is this heartbreak?' Any time you give your heart to someone, you are making yourself vulnerable to that distinction. It's such a risky thing we do as humans-trust other humans with our messiest, most fragile parts of ourselves, all the while knowing it may end in devastation. But we do it again and again; we keep taking that leap. Because it's worth it. Right?" Dooley muses. "Either that or we're all huge morons. But I secretly think it's worth it. Anyway, buy my album."

Sarah Dooley's love of music and comedy brought her to New York, where she attended Barnard College of Columbia University and began performing her songs around the city. She frequently played at Sidewalk Cafe and Rockwood Music Hall, all while working on her first fully produced album, Stupid Things. This debut album showcased Sarah's diverse tastes as it played with genre and tone, all the while focusing on themes of nostalgia, wistfulness and whimsy.

After Stupid Things, Sarah dabbled in other forms of writing as well as performing; her book Are You My Uber? was published by Running Press last October. She also began making a name for herself in the NYC comedy community, performing stand-up and music regularly on popular shows such as Catherine Cohen's weekly sold-out Cabernet Cabaret. Over the years, Sarah began combining her two loves-comedy alongside deeply personal music-opening for comedians like Pat Regan, Corrine Fisher and Krystyna Hutchison with a unique mix of funny songs followed by gut-wrenching original ballads. Most recently, her cover of George Gershwin's "But Not For Me" was featured in "The Good Fight" on CBS.

Watch the "My Party" short film here:

