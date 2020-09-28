Listen to Chuck Lea's New Single, 'I Lost Her in Tucson'

His upcoming album, Band of Ghosts, is out October 16.

Old-soul Texas singer-songwriter Chuck Leah shares his new song "I Lost Her in Tucson" from his upcoming album, Band of Ghosts, out October 16.

"I Lost Her in Tucson" tells the story of a love gone wrong in the deserts of Arizona and how the singer tries to move on. The slight southern twang and the love story told through the lyrics give the song a bit of a country sound - listen here.

Band of Ghosts is a reference to Chuck's band members during the album's socially-distanced recording sessions, when they weren't able to be in the same room. The album was recorded on vintage equipment, mostly to tape, and features string arrangements with minimal radiance.

Chuck says, "the album is a stroll from Texas to Louisiana," and goes through the Arizona desert ("I Lost Her in Tucson"), down the Sunset Strip ("LAX"), and Nashville ("Memphis"). Leah continues, "I find a lot of pleasure in roaming. It keeps the creative juices flowing. I'll be somewhere at a diner or something, and I'll hear a phrase that I've never heard before. Sometimes that'll set the gears rolling."

The sounds and snapshots from a lifetime of travel palpably inform Band of Ghosts, both through overt lyrical brushstrokes and in its less tangible, genre-straddling aura. In just nine semi-autobiographical songs, Leah traverses folk-rock, country, Cajun, jazz, blues, Tejano, MexiCali and rock 'n' roll without ever letting the stitching show.

