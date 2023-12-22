Listen To Richard Reed Parry's Original Score For THE IRON CLAW

Sons. Brothers. Champions.

Listen to Richard Reed Parry's triumphant original score for THE IRON CLAW, directed by Sean Durkin and starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons, Maura Tierney, with Holt McCallany and Lily James.

The Original Song "Live That Way Forever," by Richard Reed Parry and Little Scream arrives January 3.

Ttrue story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

