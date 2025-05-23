Listen: Joe Jonas Unveils New Solo Album ‘Music For People Who Believe In Love’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and global superstar Joe Jonas has released his new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, out now via Republic Records. Listen to it below.

Music For People Who Believe In Love unfolds as Joe’s most personal, intimate, and heartfelt body of work to date. Among many album highlights and a standout list of collaborators and featured artists, the new track “Honey Blonde” instantly enchants with its lush instrumentation and breezy hook. Co-written by Joe alongside MUNA’s Josette Maskin, Tommy English, and Paris Carney and produced by English, “Honey Blonde” joins the record’s previously released fan favorite singles, “Heart By Heart,” “What This Could Be,” and “Work It Out.”

While creating the album, Joe teamed up with a handful of notable songwriters and producers, including Maskin and English, as well as Alexander 23, Lewis Capaldi, Feist, Dan Nigro, Justin Tranter, and Jason Evigan. Not to mention, he also invited a slew of artists across genres to bring their unique voices to the record as features, including Sierra Ferrell, Louane & Tiny Habits, Luisa Sonza, Franklin Jonas, and DOMi & JD Beck. See the full album tracklist below.

Leading up to the arrival of Music For People Who Believe In Love, Joe dropped the official music video for his latest track “Heart By Heart,” directed by Anthony Mandler [Beyoncé, Jay Z, Rihanna]. He also shared very special VEVO live performances of “Heart By Heart” and “What This Could Be.” Earlier this week, he appeared on the Season 27 finale of NBC’s The Voice and delivered the television debut performance of “Heart By Heart”—watch HERE. He also stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show for a candid interview about the new project, opening up about this new phase of his artistry—watch HERE.

Meanwhile, Joe continued his series of pop-up performances across the U.S. following his Nashville and Dallas takeovers last week. On Monday, he delivered an intimate yet star-studded stripped-back acoustic performance with some very special guests at The Mint in Los Angeles. The legendary venue was buzzing as Joe and several of his close friends and collaborators, including Aly & AJ, Sierra Ferrell, Franklin Jonas, Josette Maskin, Justin Tranter, and James Alan, performed unreleased tracks alongside fan favorites and covers. Last night, he celebrated the album’s arrival with a release night show in Miami at ZeyZey.

In addition to his own solo project, Joe’s voice has continued to resound across culture. He notably joined forces with Latin GRAMMY®Award-winning phenomenon Ela Taubert on “¿Cómo Pasó? Con Joe Jonas,” which exploded with over 32 million Spotify streams and 19 million YouTube views. They also delivered a seismic performance of the track at the 2024 Latin GRAMMY® Awards. Plus, he teamed up with rising superstar Alex Warren on a duet version of his breakthrough smash “Burning Down,” which they recently performed live together at Warren’s Brooklyn show, as well as appeared on buzzing country phenomenon Ashley Cooke’s “All I Forgot.”

ABOUT JOE JONAS:

Joe Jonas is an international pop icon, songwriter and actor. Joe is the frontman of the multi-platinum group DNCE with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo on guitar. DNCE initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single “Cake By The Ocean” back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as “one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio.” They also won “Best New Artist” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents.

2022 marked their momentous return as they teamed up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem “Dancing Feet.” With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now. He is perhaps best known for the global pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. The Grammy-nominated band made an explosive return in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus and have garnered a bevy of awards and accolades.

In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the album,, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. During late 2024, he collaborated with singer-songwriter Alex Warren on a new rendition of his single “Burning Down,” as well as with Latin Grammy Award winner Ela Taubert for their joint single "¿Cómo Pasó? Con Joe Jonas.” Additionally, Joe released his solo music in 2024 with singles including “Work It Out” and “What This Could Be.” 2025 will mark a special year for Joe and the Jonas Brothers, as Joe gears up to release his solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love on May 23, as well as celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band with the release of their upcoming studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out August 8. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers recently released new singles “Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.”

