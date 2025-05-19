Listen: Japan's Number_i Release New Six-Track EP ‘GOD_i’

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Japan’s music sensation Number_i has released their new EP, GOD_i. The new collection of infectious tracks features the focus single “Frisco” alongside previous releases, Billboard Japan #1 “GOD_i” and “HIRAKEGOMA.” Check it out below.

In support of the new music, Number_i–who is Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji and Yuta Kishi--will arrive stateside for their first-ever North American featured festival set at Head In The Clouds on Sunday, June 1, at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Known for their genre-blending sound and high-energy performances, Number_i is set to bring their signature style to the festival’s stacked lineup. Tickets and more information are available here.

The EP’s title track debuted at #1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart earlier this year, further solidifying the group’s rapid rise in the global music scene. It was produced by group member Yuta Kishi, conveys a fierce message of “wishing to give the courage to take a step forward,” and features a compelling new sound for Number_i, with a melancholic top line and an addictive beat in the chorus.

“HIRAKEGOMA”--a new-style pop tune that combines catchy phrases with heavy, powerful beats which also appeared on the powerhouse trio’s 2024 debut album No.I–translates to “open the door” in Japanese. Other tracks showcase the versatility of each artist. “ロミジュリ”is a bass-filled classic funk jam while tracks ”i_Dog” and “Psycho” has Number_i coming back with a harder edge.

The release of GOD_i comes after the group was honored at GQ Japan’s Men Of The Year 2024, taking home the award for “Best Music Group.” Read more about Number_i “in their own words” (English translation) via Newsweek Japan’s cover story here.

About Number_i:

Number_i, a group consisting of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, carries a name that embodies the ideas of being “one of a kind,” “love,” and the desire to “walk together with those who support them.” They made their debut on January 1, 2024, with the digital release of their song “GOAT.”

On September 23, 2024 , they released their first full album, No.I, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Japan JP Albums chart and ranked #4 on Spotify’s TOP ALBUMS DEBUT GLOBAL chart.

On January 27, 2025 , they released a new digital single “GOD_i,” produced by Yuta Kishi. The song achieved remarkable success, topping the Billboard JAPAN Hot 100, ranking #3 on the U.S. iTunes Music Videos chart, and reaching #1 on the Hip-Hop chart.

On April 16, 2025, they collaborated with global artist Jackson Wang on the official remix of his latest single, releasing “GBAD (Number_i Remix),” which quickly generated widespread buzz.

Their highly anticipated EP, also titled GOD_i, featuring brand-new coupling tracks, was released May 19, 2025.

On June 1, 2025, Number_i is also scheduled to perform at the Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles, marking a significant step in their global expansion.

Photo Credit: TOBE

Comments

