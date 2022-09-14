Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lissie Unveils New Single 'Chasing The Sun'

Sep. 14, 2022  

Midwestern artist Lissie is a multi-talented tour de force who will release her new Americana-tinged indie folk album Carving Canyons this Friday, September 16 via Lionboy Records.

Early singles "Flowers," "Night Moves" and "Sad" received acclaim spanning MTV, No Depression, FLOOD, Under The Radar, Northern Transmissions, Women That Rock, Women of Americana and much more. Today, she has unleashed an optimistic new single "Chasing The Sun".

Lissie shares, "I was inspired to write 'Chasing The Sun' driving through rural Iowa on a winter afternoon. I wanted to get home before dark & felt like I was following the sun home, keeping time with it. It's a song of optimism and hope for the future. To keep going."

Lissie appeared in the TV shows Twin Peaks & Loudermilk. She co-owns a pop music genre themed popcorn company Otts Pops Indie Pop as well as living on, managing & conserving 45 acres in NE Iowa. The twelve song collection is a sonic comfort as it simultaneously charts the ripples caused by heartbreak and loneliness as well as what happens when the soul perseveres amidst pain. Fans will have a chance to experience Lissie's captivating live show on her extensive North American tour which will make stops in NYC, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Iowa City, DC and more.

Produced by Curt Schneider (Patty Smyth, Lucero), Carving Canyons is about looking within while dealing with the uncertainty of the future-finding hope in personal and worldly adversity, no matter what the forecast might say.

Inspired by her incredible intergenerational female friend group and the nature that surrounded her, Lissie traveled to Nashville and co-wrote much of the album with a majority of female-identifying songwriters-including Bre Kennedy, Madi Diaz, Morgan Nagler, Natalie Hemby, Kate York, and Sarah Buxton-who also contribute additional vocals throughout the album. Carving Canyons is another step in an impressive career that opens up endless possibilities for what's to come.

Watch the new music video here:

North American Tour Dates

10/14: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
10/15: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/17: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
10/18: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/20: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
10/22: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
10/29: Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
10/30: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/2: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
11/3: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
11/5: Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre
11/6: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/1: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
12/2: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
12/3: Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel
12/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
12/9: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
12/10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

From This Author - Michael Major


