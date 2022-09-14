Lissie Unveils New Single 'Chasing The Sun'

Midwestern artist Lissie is a multi-talented tour de force who will release her new Americana-tinged indie folk album Carving Canyons this Friday, September 16 via Lionboy Records.

Early singles "Flowers," "Night Moves" and "Sad" received acclaim spanning MTV, No Depression, FLOOD, Under The Radar, Northern Transmissions, Women That Rock, Women of Americana and much more. Today, she has unleashed an optimistic new single "Chasing The Sun".

Lissie shares, "I was inspired to write 'Chasing The Sun' driving through rural Iowa on a winter afternoon. I wanted to get home before dark & felt like I was following the sun home, keeping time with it. It's a song of optimism and hope for the future. To keep going."

Lissie appeared in the TV shows Twin Peaks & Loudermilk. She co-owns a pop music genre themed popcorn company Otts Pops Indie Pop as well as living on, managing & conserving 45 acres in NE Iowa. The twelve song collection is a sonic comfort as it simultaneously charts the ripples caused by heartbreak and loneliness as well as what happens when the soul perseveres amidst pain. Fans will have a chance to experience Lissie's captivating live show on her extensive North American tour which will make stops in NYC, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Iowa City, DC and more.

Produced by Curt Schneider (Patty Smyth, Lucero), Carving Canyons is about looking within while dealing with the uncertainty of the future-finding hope in personal and worldly adversity, no matter what the forecast might say.

Inspired by her incredible intergenerational female friend group and the nature that surrounded her, Lissie traveled to Nashville and co-wrote much of the album with a majority of female-identifying songwriters-including Bre Kennedy, Madi Diaz, Morgan Nagler, Natalie Hemby, Kate York, and Sarah Buxton-who also contribute additional vocals throughout the album. Carving Canyons is another step in an impressive career that opens up endless possibilities for what's to come.

Watch the new music video here:

North American Tour Dates

10/14: Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/15: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/17: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

10/18: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/20: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/21: Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/22: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

10/29: Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

10/30: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/2: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

11/3: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11/5: Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

11/6: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/1: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

12/2: Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

12/3: Davenport, IA @ Racoon Motel

12/8: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

12/9: Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

12/10: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue