Linkin Park Unleash 'Heavy is the Crown' Adds New Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LINKIN PARK—Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain—continue their triumphant drive with a hard-hitting new single entitled “Heavy Is The Crown” out now.

The song serves as the 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem, marking the band’s first collaboration with Riot Games. The track kicks into a high gear as an anthem equally appropriate for the high-octane multi-dimensional competition of League of Legends and music festival grounds worldwide. Of course, “Heavy Is The Crown” also paves the way for LINKIN PARK’s first album since 2017, FROM ZERO, on November 15. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE via Warner Records.

LINKIN PARK are in the midst of their 6-date arena run for the From Zero World Tour, which sold out in mere minutes. Due to heavy demand, today they announce three additional stadium shows for 2024 in Paris, Dallas, and São Paulo. LP Underground fan club exclusive presales start September 25 and general on-sales start September 27. Get all details and tickets HERE, and get a glimpse inside the From Zero World Tour HERE.

“Heavy Is The Crown” lands in the wake of the band’s first new music in seven years “The Emptiness Machine”— listen HERE and watch HERE. Right out of the gate, “The Emptiness Machine” surged as a global smash with a seismic impact. It vaulted into the Top 5 of the Spotify Global Chart, clinched #1 at both Alternative and Rock Radio, catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock Airplay Chart, and infiltrated the Billboard Hot 100 at #21. The single has tallied unprecedented numbers for a modern rock song at DSPs, generating north of 95 million Spotify streams and 28 million YouTube views on the music video. Not to mention, LINKIN PARK just reached another benchmark, exceeding over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and becoming “the top-streamed rock band on the platform” and one of the “40 top-streamed artists globally on the platform.”

Taking over popular culture, they just gave “The Emptiness Machine” its late-night television debut with a powerhouse performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance HERE, and check out Mike Shinoda’s interview with Fallon HERE.

Earning acclaim, The New York Times hailed “The Emptiness Machine” as a “bombastic new track,” going on to assert, “the band is now ready to carry on as closely as possible the way it was before.” Of their return to the stage, The Los Angeles Times professed, “LINKIN PARK comes roaring back with more than an echo of its past.” As part of an in-depth cover story, Billboard attested, “From Zero pulsates with renewed energy, a dynamic extension of LINKIN PARK’s multifaceted aesthetic,” applauding how, “Across the board, they carry a sense of pace and urgency — as if the band members refused to let up or phone in one moment of their grand return.”

Ultimately, with FROM ZERO, the band is looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present, and future. The new era has officially begun.

FROM ZERO WORLD TOUR 2024

September 24, 2024 | The O2 - London, UK

September 28, 2024 | INSPIRE Arena - Seoul, South Korea

November 3, 2024 | La Defense Arena - Paris, France *NEW DATE*

November 8, 2024 | Globe Life Field - Dallas, TX *NEW DATE*

November 11, 2024 | Coliseo Medplus - Bogota, Colombia

November 15, 2024 | Allianz Park - São Paulo, Brazil *NEW DATE*

Photo Credit: James Minchin III

Comments