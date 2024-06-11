Lily Rose to Embark on Headlining 'Runnin' Outta Time Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After earning her stripes on the road opening for Country's biggest names, groundbreaking artist Lily Rose sets her sights on her own headlining tour, kicking off this August in Savannah, Ga. Spanning 23 cities across the U.S. this summer and fall, the Runnin' Outta Time Tour promises to deliver Rose's “electric performance” (Country Now) and fusion of “Country and soul-dipped pop” (Billboard). Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time at HERE. Joining Rose on the cross-country tour are an exciting crop of newcomers including Jordan Gray, Michael Warren, Payton Smith and Harper Grace.

“After being able to open up for incredible artists like Sam Hunt, Shania Twain and Luke Bryan, I'm so excited to give the fans a full 90 minute set on the headlining tour,” shares Rose. “I feel like we've gained so many new fans while playing in amphitheaters and arenas, so I'm excited to see old and new faces for some headlining sets!”

Fresh off a memorable weekend at Nashville's CMA Fest, audiences saw Rose's captivating performances at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Spotify House, the latter of which she hosted all weekend long. Rose will head into a busy summer performing on tour with Luke Bryan and Cole Swindell before taking her just-released EP, Runnin' Outta Time (5/10) to fans across the country on the Runnin' Outta Time Tour.

RUNNIN' OUTTA TIME TOUR:

Aug. 22, 2024 in Savannah, Ga. at Victory North *

Aug. 23, 2024 in Charlotte, N.C. at Coyote Joe's *

Aug. 24, 2024 in Anderson, S.C. at Wendell's Dippin Branch *

Sept. 19, 2024 in Birmingham, Ala. at Iron City °

Sept. 20, 2024 in Athens, Ga. at Georgia Theatre °

Sept. 21, 2024 in Raleigh, N.C. at Lincoln Theatre °

Sept. 26, 2024 in Toronto, Ont., Canada at Opera House °

Sept. 27, 2024 in Rootstown, Ohio at Dusty Armadillo °

Sept. 28, 2024 in Indianapolis, Ind. at 8 Seconds Saloon °

Oct. 3, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Mich. at Elevation ^

Oct. 4, 2024 in Rosemont, Ill. at Joe's Live ^

Oct. 5, 2024 in West Peoria, Ill. at Crusens ^

Oct. 10, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn. at The Mill & Mine +

Oct. 11, 2024 in Lexington, Ky. at Manchester Music Hall +

Oct. 12, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone +

Oct. 17, 2024 in Columbia, Mo. at The Blue Note °

Oct. 18, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Okla. at Beer City Music Hall °

Oct. 24, 2024 in Boston, Mass. at Paradise Rock Club °

Oct. 25, 2024 in Baltimore, Md. at Rams Head Live °

Oct. 26, 2024 in Ardmore, Pa. at Ardmore Music Hall °

Nov. 7, 2024 in Warrendale, Pa. at Jergel's Rhythm Grille ^

Nov. 8, 2024 in Buffalo, N.Y. at Buffalo Iron Works ^

Nov. 9, 2024 in Jordan, N.Y. at Kegs Canal Side ^

* with Jordan Gray

° with Michael Warren

^ with Payton Smith

+ with Harper Grace

The EP, which has been out for just over one month, has already struck a chord with fans as the title track “Runnin' Outta Time” and the hopeful, soaring “Back Pew” continue to stand out as early favorites. Billboard notes that “this trailblazing singer-songwriter's newest release” is “one for the ages” while People.com stamps that Rose has “one of Country's most distinctive female voices.” “This Georgia artist hits a bullseye every time,” MusicRow adds.

Serving as the long-awaited follow-up to her critically acclaimed 2022 debut STRONGER THAN I AM, the new EP features writing credits from some of Nashville's finest such as Trannie Anderson, Blake Pendergrass, Hillary Lindsey, Emily Weisband and more. Immediately after the release of her new project, Rose made appearances on Nick Viall's The Viall Files, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and took ABC's Good Morning America behind the scenes of her long-awaited Grand Ole Opry debut (5/11).

Already named an artist to watch by CMT, MusicRow and Amazon with recognition from GLAAD as an Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and a nod from ACM as their 2022 New Female Artist of the Year nominee, Rose's star is just beginning to rise. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

ABOUT LILY ROSE:

Atlanta, Georgia native Lily Rose burst onto the scene with her viral hit “Villain,” instantly propelling her into the national spotlight almost overnight. Signed to Big Loud Records / Back Blocks Music / Mercury Records, Lily toured with Country's hottest stars as she hungrily chased down her dreams and married her wife Daira in 2023. Amidst the whirlwind of success, Lily felt a tug to reassess her priorities and find balance between her career aspirations and personal fulfillment. Out of that period of reflection comes the long-awaited EP and Lily's first batch of new music since 2022, Runnin' Outta Time, out now. A co-writer on each track, it's Lily at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from and where she's heading. It's the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Lily's life and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most. In this new chapter, Lily embodies the classic dichotomy between Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning contemplation.

Lily has been on multiple tours with fellow stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and opened shows for Country-pop icon Shania Twain, and even experienced her own global pop moment when she sang on Diplo's 2023 EDM-Country banger “Sad in the Summer” as she introduced herself to a whole new group of fans through performances on NBC's The Voice and ABC's Good Morning America. She's already been nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and took home GLAAD's Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist Award in 2022, and now, she emerges with a crisp, edgy new sound and a renewed understanding of what matters most to her. It's obvious that her dedication to authenticity and personal growth shines through in every note, “I really wanted to achieve and keep achieving and came to realize that it's not the most important thing,” Lily says. “What I need to achieve most is to be a good wife and a good daughter and a good friend — that will keep fueling the fire for the rest of my career."

