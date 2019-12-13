Lil Uzu Vert Returns With New Single 'Futsal Shuffle 2020'

Multi-platinum artist LIL UZI VERT marks his return with a brand new official single "Futsal Shuffle 2020," available now via all digital retailers and streaming platforms. After rocking the world with his highly acclaimed debut album, LUV IS RAGE 2 (2017), Lil Uzi Vert has graced fans with a number of critically-acclaimed singles in 2019, including "Sanguine Paradise," "That's a Rack," and a guest appearance on Yo Gotti's "Pose."

Upon release, Lil Uzi Vert's Debut Album, LUV IS RAGE 2 quickly struck #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 while also topping iTunes charts around the world. The album became RIAA certified gold less than two months following its release - Now 2X Platinum. While the lead single, "XO Tour Llif3," went on to earn 7x platinum certification and won "Song of Summer" at the 2017 Video Music Awards. Pitchfork proclaimed LUV IS RAGE 2 to be "the Philadelphia native's most musically developed work" while THE FADER declared that the rapper has "cemented himself as this oft-maligned generation's true pioneer."

The groundbreaking rapper was also recently featured in Billboard's "Songs That Defined the Decade" for his standout single "XO TOUR Llif3" and Pitchfork's "The 100 Best Songs of 2019" for "Free Uzi"; in addition, Lil Uzi Vert was also recognized by Vogue for his captivating personal style.

Grammy nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert flaunts a vision and fashion sense just as loud as his "futuristic trap" sound and dynamic voice. The Philadelphia native first began to set the internet on fire with his explosive appearance on Carnage's single "WDYW" alongside A$AP Ferg and Rich The Kid and later his turn on "Big Racks" for Young Thug's Slime Season 2. Lil Uzi Vert later went on to rock the world with his highly acclaimed debut album, LUV IS RAGE 2, which quickly struck #1 on the Billboard 200 and became RIAA certified gold in less than two months following its release-now 2x platinum. One of the album's hit singles "XO Tour Llif3" also went on to earn 7x platinum certification in addition to being recognized as the "Song of the Summer" at the 2017 Video Music Awards. Pitchfork proclaimed the project to be "the Philadelphia native's most musically developed work" while THE FADER declared that the rapper has "cemented himself as this oft-maligned generation's true pioneer." In addition to Lil Uzi Vert's 2018 Grammy nominations as "Best New Artist" and "Best Rap Performance", he's also received the "Breakout Artist of the Year Award" and the "Breakthrough Artist" award during Billboard's 2017 Touring Awards. The rap superstar has also been featured on a number of record-breaking tracks including Migos' RIAA 4X platinum certified and Grammy nominated "Bad and Boujee" along with DJ Esco's platinum-certified "Too Much Sauce" with Future, to name a few. Lil Uzi Vert has notably graced the cover of Billboard's 2017 "The Year In Music" issue, XXL's 20th Anniversary Issue and THE FADER's "Sex Issue."

2018 marked a new era for the superstar, with a number of honorable nominations, including "Favorite Album" at the 2018 American Music Awards, "Issa Wave" at the BET Social Awards, "Best New Hip-Hop Artist" and "Hip-Hop Song of The Year" at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards. In addition, the talented artist was nominated in 3 categories at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards: "Top Rap Artist," "Top Rap Performance" and "Top Streaming Song." Lil Uzi Vert has obtained a number of certifications for his ground-breaking tracks and features, including gold-certified "Neon Guts (Feat. Pharrell Williams)," platinum-certified "Sauce It Up," and guest verses on Playboi Carti's "Shoota" (platinum), Lil Baby's "Life Goes On" (gold) and Travis Scott's "Watch" (platinum). His earlier singles are also certified-hits: "Money Longer"(2x platinum), "You Was Right" (2x platinum), "Dark Queen" (platinum), "Do What I Want" (platinum), "Ps & Qs" (platinum), "The Way Life Goes" (platinum); in addition to his breakthrough project, LIL UZI VERT VS. THE WORLD (platinum).

Fans eagerly await the release of the superstar's next project, preceded by the now RIAA-platinum certified record, "Sanguine Paradise," along with the gold-certified "That's a Rack."

Listen to the new single here:





