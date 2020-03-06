Lil Uzi Vert Releases ETERNAL ATAKE

Multi-platinum superstar Lil Uzi Vert has officially announced today's release of his hugely anticipated new album, ETERNAL ATAKE available now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records at all music retailers and streaming services.

ETERNAL ATAKE - which follows 2017's 2x RIAA platinum certified, chart-topping milestone, LUV IS RAGE 2 - was preceded earlier this week by "BabyPluto," a short film directed by the acclaimed creator Gibson Hazard (Drake, Billie Eilish, G-Eazy) and is streaming now via the official Lil Uzi Vert YouTube channel.

Furthermore, ETERNAL ATAKE includes the recently released songs, "That Way" and "Futsal Shuffle 2020," both available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The latter track dropped last December and immediately proved a blockbuster, rising to #5 on Billboard's "Hot 100" - Lil Uzi Vert's highest charting solo single to date. The mass success of "Futsal Shuffle 2020" was of course fueled in part by its irresistible signature dance, invented by Uzi and featured in the track's official companion video now boasting over 20 million individual views via YouTube alone.

In addition, "Futsal Shuffle 2020" received worldwide applause, with Billboard applauding, "Uzi's latest pours old school rave notes over the Philadelphia rapper's taut wordplay (and occasional gunshots)." XXL declared the track to be "an upbeat banger produced by Brandon Finessin, Starboy, Mayyzo and Loesoe that incorporates EDM synths over a bass-heavy loop."

Meanwhile, "That Way" dropped earlier this week and was immediately met by wide-ranging media attention and critical acclaim. The track - which interpolates the indelible hook from Backstreet Boys' classic "I Want It That Way" - is "a return to the shoulder shimmying, eye-rolling, singing Hayley Williams in the backseat of a car Uzi," raved Pitchfork, "whose animated personality made his meteoric rise possible." "Hopscotching his way through the Supah Mario-produced beat, Uzi is in his element," wrote Billboard, "spraying lighthearted bars over the breezy track."

Acclaimed as an energetic and unpredictable live artist, Lil Uzi Vert will celebrate ETERNAL ATAKE with a busy concert schedule, including performances at the upcoming Coachella Music Festival (Sunday, April 12th & 19th), Rolling Loud Miami (Sunday, May 10th) and Portimão, Portugal's Rolling Loud Portugal (July 8th-10th). Additional headline dates and festival appearances will be announced soon.

The long and winding road to today's release of ETERNAL ATAKE saw Uzi unleash a number of major tracks, including such solo singles as the RIAA gold certified "That's A Rack" and the RIAA platinum certified "Sanguine Paradise" and "New Patek," the latter ranked #7 on Pitchfork's "The Best Songs of 2018," writing, "Clocking in at nearly six minutes, its length is justified by Uzi's breathless vocal performance. We get every bit of what makes Uzi a superstar: the Philly-bred rapid-fire flow, his trademark sass and arrogance, a metaphor about being a jewelry-wearing octopus, Naruto references, and some half-sung vocals for good measure."

ETERNAL ATAKE arrives more than two long years after Uzi's historic debut album, LUV IS RAGE 2, available now at all digital music retailers and streaming services. Currently certified 2x RIAA platinum for sales exceeding 2 million in the US alone, the album made an explosive chart debut upon its August 2017 release, arriving at #1 on the SoundScan/Billboard 200 as well as both Billboard's "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums" and "Top Rap Albums" charts. LUV IS RAGE 2 showcased an array of hits, including the 7x platinum certified landmark, "XO Tour Llif3."

To date, Lil Uzi Vert has swiftly racked up a long list of awards and other assorted honors, including prestigious GRAMMY® Award and MTV Video Music Award nominations for "Best New Artist" and the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards for both "Breakthrough Artist" and "Breakout Artist of the Year." Additional nods include "Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop" at the 2018 American Music Awards, "Best New Hip-Hop Artist" and "Hip-Hop Song of The Year" at the 2018 iHeart Radio Music Awards, and three leading nominations from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards: "Top Rap Artist," "Top Rap Album" (for LUV IS RAGE 2), and "Top Streaming Song" (for "XO Tour Llif3").

Along with his own multi-platinum solo body of work, Lil Uzi Vert has been featured on a number of other groundbreaking hits, including Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott's gold certified "Go Off" (from Artist Partner Group, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures' THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS: THE ALBUM) and Migos' 4x platinum certified, #1 smash single, "Bad and Boujee (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)," the latter of which received BET Awards' "Best Collaboration" trophy as well as a GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rap Performance," Billboard Music Awards nods for "Top Rap Song" and "Top Rap Collaboration," and an MTV Video Music Award nomination as "Best Hip Hop Video." Other platinum certified favorites include DJ Esco's "Too Much Sauce (Feat. Future & Lil Uzi Vert)," Playboi Carti's "Woke Up Like This (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)," Nav's "Wanted You (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)," Travis Scott's "Watch (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert)," Juice WRLD's "Wasted (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)," and Playboi Carti's "Shoota (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)."

Hailed around the world for his innovative sound, vision, and style, Lil Uzi Vert has graced the covers of innumerable publications over his remarkable career, among them Billboard's "The Year In Music 2017" issue, XXL's 20th Anniversary Issue, and THE FADER's top-selling "Sex Issue."





Related Articles View More Music Stories