Lil Nas X & Youngboy Unleash 'Late to Da Party'

After weeks of teasing and online chatter, multi-platinum award-winning superstar Lil Nas X and rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again have come together to release their highly anticipated new single "Late To Da Party" today via Columbia Records.

With YoungBoy Never Broke Again currently on house arrest, Nas put his famous meme-making mastery and "the ancient power of VIDEO EDITING" to use in order to create the song's official video.

Lil Nas X also recently unveiled that he will embark on his SOLD OUT first-ever tour this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the Long Live Montero tour will make stops across North America and Europe this fall and serve to celebrate the massive success of his critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated debut album Montero. For dates and more information, visit here.

"Late To Da Party" is the first release from Lil Nas X since the debut album Montero was released in September 2021. The album was included on numerous Best of 2021 lists from Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, USA Today, Billboard, LA Times, Complex, and more for "its genre-stretching approach and refreshingly honest exploration of love and loneliness" as told by Variety.

The certified Platinum album, which Billboard calls a "masterpiece," also boasts the 4x Platinum hit song "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow, which went on to reach #1 at Top 40 radio and #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album's third Platinum single "That's What I Want" recently became Nas' third straight #1 song at Top 40 radio.

Watch the new music video here: