Lights to Release 'dEd' in April

Alt-pop icon Lights has announced dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP, arriving April 7. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album's 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of "Voices Carry (dEd version)," which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.

"After each of my last four albums I've released acoustic counterparts - it's something that fans expect at this point," notes Lights. "But PƎP never felt like an acoustic thing to me. I actually haven't picked up my acoustic guitar in a long time, it's just not right for this era. PƎP is alt, hyper and vibrantly sarcastic, visually extravagant and exaggerated in all forms, so I wanted its counterpart to be the absolute opposite: dark, chill and electronic.

I enjoyed really developing my production toolset, digging into the chill step genre, using heavy bass tones set on dreamy soundscapes. If PƎP is for dancing and feeling yourself, dEd is for driving and making out. After all, dEd is PEP turned PƎP down-even the tracklist is reversed."

Speaking on "Voices Carry (dEd version)," Lights added, "'Voices Carry' was actually one of the more challenging PƎP songs to adapt to a chill version because it's fairly low key in its original form. I decided that in this case, less is more and used very few tracks, focusing on simple electronic elements, deep sub and dreamy pads, letting the vocals shine like the lyric wants."

PƎP was heralded by early singles "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)," "Salt and Vinegar," "Real Thing feat. Elohim," "Prodigal Daughter." The record racked up critical acclaim upon release, with NPR lauding the collection's "insanely catchy hooks" and tipping the artist as "ready for world domination."

Popcrush raved, "...the LP effortlessly bounds across genres and provides the sonic pep talk we all need," while Under The Radar attested, "PEP is a gift-cathartic, rebellious, intimate, and alive in its glow."

Single "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)," premiered via Consequence, who raved about the "anthemic" song and praised the accompanying video which takes "...the unusual and avant garde to a new level."

EDM.com celebrated "Salt and Vinegar" for "bringing [Lights'] artistic vision full circle," while Consequence attested single "Prodigal Daughter" "...is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights' enigmatic and soulful voice... she's never sounded so uninhibited." Rock Sound hailed the "vibrantly joyous" track and asserted, "it's Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable."

Alongside the album release, Lights also shared "The Clinic," a new side story based off Lights' Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, the entire story is available to read now at www.visittheclinic.com.

Lights is many things all at once: Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Multi-instrumentalist. Comic book author. DJ. Artist. She's also unabashedly honest and unapologetically confident. Weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance, she makes manic pop irreverent of boundaries, yet reverent of truth.

She speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically. It's why her shadow over alternative music and culture continues to grow with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread critical acclaim.

Over the course of career thus far, the Canada-born disruptor has garnered four JUNO Awards, including 2020's "Dance Recording of the Year" for the platinum smash "Love Me" with Felix Cartal and "Pop Album of the Year" for her previous two albums, Skin&Earth and Little Machines.

She has sold out tours on multiple continents and powered collaborations with Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and more. Now, she captivates like never before with PƎP and its brand-new counterpart album dEd.

Listen to the new single here: