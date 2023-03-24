Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lights to Release 'dEd' in April

Lights to Release 'dEd' in April

The new album will be released on April 7.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Alt-pop icon Lights has announced dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP, arriving April 7. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album's 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of "Voices Carry (dEd version)," which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.

"After each of my last four albums I've released acoustic counterparts - it's something that fans expect at this point," notes Lights. "But PƎP never felt like an acoustic thing to me. I actually haven't picked up my acoustic guitar in a long time, it's just not right for this era. PƎP is alt, hyper and vibrantly sarcastic, visually extravagant and exaggerated in all forms, so I wanted its counterpart to be the absolute opposite: dark, chill and electronic.

I enjoyed really developing my production toolset, digging into the chill step genre, using heavy bass tones set on dreamy soundscapes. If PƎP is for dancing and feeling yourself, dEd is for driving and making out. After all, dEd is PEP turned PƎP down-even the tracklist is reversed."

Speaking on "Voices Carry (dEd version)," Lights added, "'Voices Carry' was actually one of the more challenging PƎP songs to adapt to a chill version because it's fairly low key in its original form. I decided that in this case, less is more and used very few tracks, focusing on simple electronic elements, deep sub and dreamy pads, letting the vocals shine like the lyric wants."

PƎP was heralded by early singles "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)," "Salt and Vinegar," "Real Thing feat. Elohim," "Prodigal Daughter." The record racked up critical acclaim upon release, with NPR lauding the collection's "insanely catchy hooks" and tipping the artist as "ready for world domination."

Popcrush raved, "...the LP effortlessly bounds across genres and provides the sonic pep talk we all need," while Under The Radar attested, "PEP is a gift-cathartic, rebellious, intimate, and alive in its glow."

Single "In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)," premiered via Consequence, who raved about the "anthemic" song and praised the accompanying video which takes "...the unusual and avant garde to a new level."

EDM.com celebrated "Salt and Vinegar" for "bringing [Lights'] artistic vision full circle," while Consequence attested single "Prodigal Daughter" "...is a driving, infectious pop cut that shows off Lights' enigmatic and soulful voice... she's never sounded so uninhibited." Rock Sound hailed the "vibrantly joyous" track and asserted, "it's Lights at her most dominant, confident and unstoppable."

Alongside the album release, Lights also shared "The Clinic," a new side story based off Lights' Skin&Earth comic series. Written and illustrated exclusively by Lights herself, the entire story is available to read now at www.visittheclinic.com.

Lights is many things all at once: Singer. Songwriter. Producer. Multi-instrumentalist. Comic book author. DJ. Artist. She's also unabashedly honest and unapologetically confident. Weaving in and out of alternative, indie, electronic, and dance, she makes manic pop irreverent of boundaries, yet reverent of truth.

She speaks her heart musically and her mind lyrically. It's why her shadow over alternative music and culture continues to grow with streams in the hundreds of millions and widespread critical acclaim.

Over the course of career thus far, the Canada-born disruptor has garnered four JUNO Awards, including 2020's "Dance Recording of the Year" for the platinum smash "Love Me" with Felix Cartal and "Pop Album of the Year" for her previous two albums, Skin&Earth and Little Machines.

She has sold out tours on multiple continents and powered collaborations with Travis Barker, deadmau5, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park, and more. Now, she captivates like never before with PƎP and its brand-new counterpart album dEd.

Listen to the new single here:



MILKU Releases Debut EP You Make Me Feel Beautiful Photo
MILKU Releases Debut EP 'You Make Me Feel Beautiful'
Produced by Tim Fitz and Dave Hammer, the EP is an homage to Milku’s mid-twenties - replete with embittered anxieties and magical highs, in a world that sits at a recession’s edge while spinning beneath the pandemic’s long shadow. Over five tracks, Milku presents playfully bright arrangements, sharply witted lyricism and addictive melodies/
Kenzo B Releases New Track Deadgame Photo
Kenzo B Releases New Track 'Deadgame'
Kenzo B spits bars with no apologies and continues to stake her claim as one of the most formidable rappers emerging from the burgeoning NY drill movement. Setting the stage for the moment, she teased the song with the music video, generating over 206K YouTube views thus far.
Sydney Rose Shares New Single Oat Milk Photo
Sydney Rose Shares New Single 'Oat Milk'
19-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared new single “Oat Milk.” Led by acoustic guitar and Sydney’s whisper-soft vocals, the ballad explores the gentle comforts of love. “Oat Milk” is available now via Public Consumption, with an accompanying visualizer streaming on Sydney’s official YouTube channel.
iann dior Releases New Single do it all Photo
iann dior Releases New Single 'do it all'
In January 2022, dior released his latest album. The record showcased his musicality, tapping into his alt-pop/rock sensibilities on tracks like “obvious,” which dior performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Travis Barker, while still maintaining his capabilities as a rapper on trap influenced tracks like “i might” and “v12” ft. Lil Uzi Vert.

From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary ConcertPhotos: First Look at Sutton Foster Hosting GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert
March 24, 2023

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Anything Goes, Music Man) hosted last night’s star-studded “Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” concert at Lincoln Center. The concert also features Sara Bareilles, Corbin Bleu, Norm Lewis, Patina Miller, Chita Rivera, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. Check out photos of Foster hosting now!
Video: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon MusicVideo: Keke Palmer Releases New Short Film 'Big Boss' on Amazon Music
March 24, 2023

In Big Boss, a young woman from Chicago struggles to make it in the unpredictable, callous, male-dominated music industry, only to realize the greater challenge was learning to trust her own instincts. Written and directed by Keke Palmer, this video is her true story of perseverance, self-love, impenetrable faith, and survival of spirit.
Lights to Release 'dEd' in AprilLights to Release 'dEd' in April
March 24, 2023

Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, ironically, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. The announcement is heralded by the release of “Voices Carry (dEd version),” which is available now. dEd is available for presave now via Fueled By Ramen.
IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'IDK Links With Rich the Kid for Unfiltered New Single '850'
March 24, 2023

Maryland auteur IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) keeps the new music coming with his propulsive new single “850” featuring Rich The Kid. Supremely bold and confident, the track demonstrates IDK’s winning brand of showmanship. It follows the blistering 'Radioactive,' which kicked off his 2023 campaign.
Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'Foals Share The New Dan Carey Version Of '2am'
March 24, 2023

Foals unveiled a thrilling new twist on their sound as they release the new Dan Carey version of ‘2am’. The track is the first to be taken from their eagerly anticipated new project ‘Life Is Dub.' ‘Life Is Dub’ sees Dan Carey rework the entire critically acclaimed ‘Life Is Yours’ album through a heavyweight dub prism.
share