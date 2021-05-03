Lightning Bug Announce West Coast Tour Dates Supporting BULLY

Today Lightning Bug--the project of musicians and friends Audrey Kang, Kevin Copeland, Logan Miley, Dane Hagen and Vincent Puleo-- have announced tour dates supporting Bully on the west coast beginning on September 3rd in Spokane and ending on September 19 in Dallas.

Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, May 5 at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 7th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Buy tickets HERE. See all dates with Bully below:

LIGHTNING BUG tour dates supporting BULLY:

9/03/2021 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *

9/04/2021 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

9/07/2021 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

9/11/2021 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

9/13/2021 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

9/14/2021 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

9/15/2021 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

9/17/2021 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

9/18/2021 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

9/19/2021 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company *

* Supporting Bully

Lightning Bug's upcoming album A Color of the Sky is an album of many firsts: the band's first album with their new label home, Fat Possum, the band's first time recording together as a live band, and the first time Lightning Bug, initially a three-piece, is rounded out by Hagen and Puleo as full-time band members. Recorded in a rundown home-turned makeshift studio in the Catskills, A Color of the Sky finds Lightning Bug sounding more organic, dynamic and lush than ever, while also finding the band's songwriter Audrey Kang sounding bolder than before. Pre-order A Color of the Sky, out June 25th on Fat Possum HERE.

So far, the band have shared two tracks from A Color of the Sky - the dreamy lead single "The Right Thing Is Hard To Do," which premiered via NPR Music's All Songs Considered, and the enchanting follow up "September Song, pt. ii," which premiered via The FADER.