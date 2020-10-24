Lift Every Voice Concert Announced to Raise Funds and Mobilizing Voters

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual event takes place on Sunday, October 25th

Legends virtually unite Sunday, October 25th for Lift Every Voice, a special concert from the Lift Every Voice Victory Fund raising funds and mobilizing voters. Funds raised will be divided among a coalition of political action committees, including Color of Change PAC, The Collective PAC, CTRL Z and Higher Heights Political Fund.

Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan, BeBe Winans, Jason Mraz, Mary Lambert, Jeffrey Osborne, Herbie Hancock, Lalah Hathaway, Jonathan Butler, Take 6 and Kandace Springs will perform during the 90-minute event. GRAMMY winning artist and producer Marcus Miller is the creative force behind the event and will host alongside Assemblymember Michael Blake.

Also appearing are Sen. Cory Booker, Alfre Woodard, Cori Bush and Judge Ann Claire Williams (RET.), among others.

Lift Every Voice will debut Sunday, October 25th 6:00 p.m. EDT and can be viewed at www.LiftEveryVoiceOct25.com along with one of many streaming partners. With a maximum individual contribution allowed of $20,000, support at any level is welcome to Lift Every Voice and vote.

