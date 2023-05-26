Life In Idle Release 'Summer Bummer' and Announce Sophomore LP

Dayton alternative punk four-piece Life In Idle have released their emotive new single “Summer Bummer” along with announcing their sophomore LP Continuity Error(s) will be available worldwide this August.

“Summer Bummer” is the second single in anticipation of Continuity Error(s), following up “Catch 22” released earlier this year. With it’s melancholic lyricism and gloomy chord progressions, Life In Idle deliver a familiar midwest emo-meets-pop punk sound any fan of the genre can appreciate.

Speaking about the track, the band had this to say, “Summer Bummer is about being tethered to a role/person for better or for worse. Not because you want to be, but because without this role… what are you?”

Life In Idle will be supporting the release of Continuity Error(s) by playing at this year’s Ohio Is For Lovers festival, where they will be setting the stage for some of the biggest names in the scene, including Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, and many more. After playing Kansas Is For Lovers festival last year, Life In Idle are quickly becoming synonymous with the Is For Lovers festival.

