Life In Idle Release 'Summer Bummer' and Announce Sophomore LP

Their new album will be available worldwide this August.

Dayton alternative punk four-piece Life In Idle have released their emotive new single “Summer Bummer” along with announcing their sophomore LP Continuity Error(s) will be available worldwide this August.

“Summer Bummer” is the second single in anticipation of Continuity Error(s), following up “Catch 22” released earlier this year. With it’s melancholic lyricism and gloomy chord progressions, Life In Idle deliver a familiar midwest emo-meets-pop punk sound any fan of the genre can appreciate.

Speaking about the track, the band had this to say, “Summer Bummer is about being tethered to a role/person for better or for worse. Not because you want to be, but because without this role… what are you?”

Life In Idle will be supporting the release of Continuity Error(s) by playing at this year’s Ohio Is For Lovers festival, where they will be setting the stage for some of the biggest names in the scene, including Jimmy Eat World, Alkaline Trio, Underoath, and many more. After playing Kansas Is For Lovers festival last year, Life In Idle are quickly becoming synonymous with the Is For Lovers festival.

Image Credit: Farmbrook Media



RELATED STORIES - Music

Heart Attack Man Unleashes Freak Of Nature Photo
Heart Attack Man Unleashes 'Freak Of Nature'

The wait is over for Freak Of Nature, the highly anticipated new album from punk rock band Heart Attack Man. Produced by Lil Aaron, the album features recent singles “Like A Kennedy”, “Stick Up”, and title track “Freak Of Nature”. Fans can learn more about the making of the album in Heart Attack Man’s brand new short film, “Rigged The Room”.

THE DIRTY NIL Celebrate New Album FREE REIN TO PASSIONS Photo
THE DIRTY NIL Celebrate New Album 'FREE REIN TO PASSIONS'

Following up on the previously shared “Nicer Guy” and “Celebration” visuals, the trio have also dropped a new music video for “Blowing Up Things In The Woods,” an ode to the simple joys of fireworks, explosions, and pyrotechnic annihilation and an homage to their adolescence. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

Vanessa Tha Finessa Shares Debut EP CURRENT Photo
Vanessa Tha Finessa Shares Debut EP 'CURRENT'

Heralded by the sultry video for “It’s You,” CURRENT is a look into Vanessa’s fast-moving life, shaped by her experiences as an African woman in America. Full of empowering bad bitch anthems and inspired by the afrobeats music of her childhood, this debut EP is just the beginning for Vanessa Tha Finessa.

AJJ Release New Album Disposable Everything Photo
AJJ Release New Album 'Disposable Everything'

The album marks their first for the label. Disposable Everything boasts apocalyptic themes and imagery like all the best AJJ records. And while it follows the outbreak of a pandemic and AJJ’s eerily prescient January 2020 album Good Luck Everybody, the new LP is less a prophesying mirror held to a burning world than one inspired.


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

