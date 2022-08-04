Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) Share New Single 'Summer Somewhere'

Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) Share New Single 'Summer Somewhere'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  

LIES is excited to share the news single "Summer Somewhere" out now via Polyvinyl Record Co.

The latest offering from the duo composed of cousins Mike and Nate Kinsella features a lush orchestral overture that dissolves into a pulsating beat that wavers in between the wistful lyricism. Alongside the new song, a music video directed by Nate and filmed by Chris Strong depicts a separated family navigating a dark woods in the middle of the night.

"'Summer Somewhere' is about longing for fulfillment and the sense that there's always something better further afield than home," shares Nate Kinsella. "The video consists of a man and a woman, distanced from each other but connected by a rope, with their kids left to navigate between them in the dark."

Earlier this year, American Football members and cousins Mike and Nate Kinsella announced their new endeavor LIES with the two-track release of "Blemishes / Echoes." This September the duo will perform live for the first at Pygmalion festival in Urbana, IL on Saturday, September 24th.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


daddi ru Releases Their Debut Single 'My Parasite' Featuring Grandmaster Caz
August 4, 2022

The dark, electro-pop track, reminiscent of 2019 Billie Eilish, centers around a toxic relationship that finds Ru feeling used by their partner and at their wit's end. Their debut single, “My Parasite” ft. Grandmaster Caz is now available on all streaming platforms worldwide.
mxmtoon Announces 'rising' (the deluxe) & Shares New Single
August 4, 2022

The album has been streamed more than 20 million times since then and received critical acclaim including Song Exploder’s deep dive into “mona lisa’, and showed the singer-songwriter-producer-podcaster and social activist reaching new heights creatively. Check out upcoming tour dates now! Plus, listen to the new single.
ABBA to Release 'ABBA GOLD' 30th Anniversary Edition
August 4, 2022

With more than 32 million sales worldwide, ABBA Gold has emerged as the group’s all-time greatest success. As the second highest selling album of all time in the UK, it has spent over 1,055 weeks on the Official UK album chart making it the longest running album in the Official Albums Chart Top 100. Check out the 2 LP and cassette track lists now!
Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Coming to HBO MAX
August 4, 2022

The slate will include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters and the complete five-season Fixer Upper library. It's part of a new spotlight page featuring curated Magnolia Network content.
Grimson Releases New Single 'Step Gently'
August 4, 2022

Berlin-based songwriter and animator Aiden Burglund has shared the new single 'Set Gently' under his indie pop moniker Grimson. A snippet of the track's audio is currently trending on Tiktok. The video was cut together from several takes of Berglund riding down and playing on the Subway platform escalator. Watch the new music video now!