Lies (Mike & Nate Kinsella) Share New Single 'Summer Somewhere'

LIES is excited to share the news single "Summer Somewhere" out now via Polyvinyl Record Co.

The latest offering from the duo composed of cousins Mike and Nate Kinsella features a lush orchestral overture that dissolves into a pulsating beat that wavers in between the wistful lyricism. Alongside the new song, a music video directed by Nate and filmed by Chris Strong depicts a separated family navigating a dark woods in the middle of the night.

"'Summer Somewhere' is about longing for fulfillment and the sense that there's always something better further afield than home," shares Nate Kinsella. "The video consists of a man and a woman, distanced from each other but connected by a rope, with their kids left to navigate between them in the dark."

Earlier this year, American Football members and cousins Mike and Nate Kinsella announced their new endeavor LIES with the two-track release of "Blemishes / Echoes." This September the duo will perform live for the first at Pygmalion festival in Urbana, IL on Saturday, September 24th.

Watch the new music video here: